Global Precision Viticulture Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Viticulture - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Precision Viticulture market worldwide is projected to grow by US$812 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 8.4%.
Guidance Systems, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$863.7 Million by the year 2025, Guidance Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$28 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$24 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.
In Japan, Guidance Systems will reach a market size of US$39 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$231 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Ateknea Solutions
- Groupe ICV
- John Deere
- QuantisLabs ltd.
- Teejet Technologies
- TerraNIS
- Topcon Corporation
- Trimble, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Market Primer
- Adoption of New Technologies and Increasing Demand for High Quality Grapes Drive the Precision Viticulture Market
- Guidance Systems: Key Technology Segment of the Precision Viticulture Market
- Asia Pacific: The Largest Precision Viticulture Market Worldwide
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Precision Viticulture - An Introduction
- Enabling Technologies for Vineyard Variation
- Approaches to Managing Variability
- Benefits of Precision Viticulture
- Economic Benefits
- Tools to Optimize Vineyard Performance
- Terroir Management
- Canopy Management
- Crop Load Monitoring
- Berry Quality Management
- Harvest Management
- Disease Management
- Water Management
- Environmental Monitoring
- Wireless Sensor Networks
- Soil Mapping
- Weed Control
- Yield Monitoring
- Managing Vineyard Operations: Software Applications
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Precision Viticulture Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Cutting Edge Technologies Help Improve Quality and Quantity of Grapes and Wines
- Digital Vineyards: The Concept of Self Thinking Farms
- Precision Viticulture Technologies Assisting Variability Management in Vineyards
- SmartVineyards Hardware and Software for Accurate Measurements and Predictions
- Using Artificial Intelligence and Drones to Improve Quality and Yield
- Sensor Driven Viticulture Tools Measure and Monitor Vines
- Object Based Image Analysis Based on Digital Surface Model for 3D Grapevine Characterization
- Multiple Benefits from Remote Sensing Drone Technology
- Precision Viticulture: Implementation Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Precision Viticulture Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Precision Viticulture Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gjw8b5
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.