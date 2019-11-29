Sunwing expands massive Orange Friday Sale with more savings for three days only

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Sunwing is helping Black Friday shoppers secure the most important item on their shopping list – a tropical vacation! Starting today, travellers can save up to 40% with the tour operator’s popular Orange Friday Sale. This limited-time, three-day promotion offers massive deals on a huge selection of top-rated resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America plus special offers on cruise packages. In addition, families and groups of ten adults or more can benefit from extra perks including Instant Group Savings of $400 per couple* to make the most of their travel budget. Black Friday shoppers will need to book now to secure their massive savings; deals are only available while supplies last or until the sale ends at midnight sharp on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

Families can score an amazing deal when they choose to stay at Royalton Bavaro Resort and Spa in Punta Cana . This top-rated family resort is located on the world-famous Bavaro Beach, where vacationers of all ages can wind down the lazy river, test out the FlowRider® surf simulator and enjoy unlimited reservation-free dining with cuisine options for all taste buds.

Travellers seeking a luxury vacation for less can enjoy deep discounts at Royalton Suites Cancun Resort and Spa . Just steps from the hustle and bustle of downtown Cancun , guests can look forward to All-In Luxury® amenities and world-class service as they soak up the sun by the oceanfront infinity pool. Plus, vacationers who upgrade to Diamond Club™ can enjoy unlimited complimentary access to the resort’s stylish Level 18 adults only rooftop lounge.

Another popular resort included in the sale is Mystique Royal St. Lucia , located on the shores of Saint Lucia ’s pristine Reduit Beach. The beachfront resort features panoramic views of the coast and all-suite accommodations, some of which offer breathtaking ocean views. The shops, nightlife and restaurants of Rodney Bay are just a short walk away where guests can soak in the local culture.

Shoppers can also take advantage of exclusive cruise deals during the Orange Friday Sale. Vacationers who set sail on board the brand-new Norwegian Encore will receive a complimentary room upgrade to a Balcony Stateroom for the price of an Interior Stateroom**. Cruisers can enjoy plenty of exciting activities on board the state-of-the-art ship including a water slide that loops around the side of the ship and the largest multi-level racetrack at sea. Departures are available from Toronto, Montreal and Quebec City and include round-trip flights, pier transfers, seven-nights cruise accommodations and meals.

Vacationers can book these amazing deals in person when they visit Sunwing’s Orange Friday Pop Up Stores this weekend in Toronto and Montreal. They can also contact their travel agent or head to www.sunwing.ca to secure their Orange Friday savings.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can enjoy award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and a buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the World Famous Original Smoked Meat from iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with dishes inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including additional baggage allowance and legroom, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

*Applicable to group bookings of 10 adults or more made by December 4, 2019 for travel between May 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020.

**Applicable to cruise bookings made by December 4 for departures between January 5, 2020 and January 19, 2020.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebae6ce5-0f66-416b-b15c-d771c6733c70

Orange Friday Sale Sunwing expands Orange Friday Sale with up to 40% off select vacation packages.



