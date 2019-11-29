Global Audio Codec Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Audio Codec - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Audio Codec market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.2%.



Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.5 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$72.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$271.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$378 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$573.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

Analog Devices, Inc. (USA)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (USA)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

DSP Group, Inc. (USA)

Fraunhofer IIS Development Center for X-ray Technology (Germany)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (USA)

Qualcomm, Inc. (USA)

Realtek Semiconductor Corp. (Taiwan)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Technicolor SA (France)

Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)

Xiph.Org Foundation (USA)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Audio Codec Market: A Prelude

Software Dominates Global Audio Codecs Market

Global Audio Codec Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Type for 2019

Global Stereo Audio Codecs Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Applications for 2019

Global PCM Audio Codecs Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Applications for 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Audio Codec Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Multi-channel Audio Codecs Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019

Global Low Power Audio Codecs Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Software (Component) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Hardware (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Adoption of Smartphones and Tablets: A Growth Opportunity for Audio Codecs Market

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2016 through 2024

Global Shipments of Tablets in Million Units for 2014 through Q1 2019

Smartphone Audio Codecs Market: Rising Adoption of Smartphones Drives Growth

Global Smartphone Audio Codecs Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Hardware and Software for 2019

With Smartphones Use Rising, Need for High-Quality Voice Calls Drives Need for a Superior Audio Codec

Growing Internet Penetration Rates, Massive Increase in Data Traffic, and Rise in Mobile Subscriptions: Opportunity for Audio Codec Market

Global Internet User Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2016 through 2022

Number of Internet Users Worldwide and Penetration Rate (in %) by Region as of March 2019

Global IP Data Traffic: Breakdown of Data Traffic (in PB per Month) by Type for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Mobile Subscriptions Worldwide in Billions for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Growing Sales of Bluetooth-driven Devices and Bluetooth's Popularity as a Technology for Wireless Audio Streaming Fuels Demand for Advanced Audio Codecs

Global Bluetooth Speakers Market: Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Bluetooth Headset Sales in Million for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

With Wireless Set to be the Future of Headphones, Efforts Focus on Developing Wireless Audio Codec Standard to Improve Fidelity

Enhancing Performance with Modified SBC codec (mSBC)

Fraunhofer Institute Discontinues MP3 Format

With MP3 Discontinued, Audio Codec Supporting Fully Lossless, Multi-use, High resolution, Open and Secure Parameters to Emerge as the Standard

Fraunhofer's Object-Based Audio Codec Emerges as the Future of Immersive Sound

Fraunhofer's Enhanced Voice Services (EVS) Standard: Promise of Unprecedented Voice Call Quality

FLAC: A High-Definition MP3 Format

xHE-AAC: A Codec Designed for Adaptive Streaming and Digital Radio

Innovations & Advancements

Microchip Technology Unveils Bluetooth 5.0 Audio SoC for Enabling High Resolution Wireless Audio

Qualcomm Unveils Qualcomm Aqstic Audio Codecs for Smartphones

Dialog's DA740x Highly-Integrated Audio Codec Chips: Providing a Mix of Noise Cancellation and Low Power Consumption Advantages

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Audio Codec

Audio Codec Formats

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Audio Codec Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Software (Component) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Hardware (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Audio Codec Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Software (Component) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Hardware (Component) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



