Global Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

Automated Blood Tube Labeler and Specimen Transport Box market worldwide is projected to grow by US$58.3 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6.5%.



Hospitals, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$73.5 Million by the year 2025, Hospitals will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$5.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Hospitals will reach a market size of US$3.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$15.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

Alifax Holding S.p.A. (Italy)

Energium Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Greiner Bio One International GmbH (Austria)

Inpeco SA (Switzerland)

Kobayashi Create Co.,Ltd. (Japan)

Sarstedt AG & Co. (Germany)

Scinomix, Inc. (USA)

Softbox Systems Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Sonoco Products Company (USA)

Techno Medica Co. , Ltd (Japan)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market: A Prelude

Hospitals: The Largest End-Use Market for Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Potential for Serious Medical Errors due to Specimen Mislabeling/Wrong Blood in Tube Drives Need for Automated Labelers

Automatic Tube Labelling System Market: Increasing Automation Trend in Labs Fuels Growth

With Blood Tube Labeling Procedure Being an Essential Part of Clinical and Lab Practice, Automated Labelers Market Poised for Growth

Urgent Need to Reduce Spurious Lab Results and Eliminate Pre-Analytic Errors Drives Demand for Automatic Blood Tube Labelers

Significant Advantages of Automated Labelers over Manual Labeling Procedures Fuels Market Growth

Automated Test Tube Barcoding: Eliminating Errors and Enhancing Reliability

Barcoding Methods for Vials and Tubes: Assessing Advantages and Drawbacks

Trend towards Lab Automation to Improve Patient Services: An Opportunity for Automatic Tube Labeler Market

Global Lab Automation Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Need for Blood Diagnosis: A Business Case for Automated Labelers for Error-free and Efficient Analysis

Top Chronic Diseases Worldwide

Biological Specimen Transportation Box: Vital for Transport of Infectious Substances amidst Heightened Focus on Disease and Infection Control

Trend towards Digital Labs Leads to the Evolution of Innovative Solutions for Sample Transport and Results Delivery

Triple-Package System for Transport of Biological Materials

Dry Ice for Shipping of Blood Samples

Use of RFID Trackers and Smart Tags for Tracking Patient Samples in Transit

Pneumatic Transportation Systems for Transporting Blood Samples: A Review

Temperature-Controlled Transport Packaging for Biological Specimens

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mvuhi

