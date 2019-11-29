Executive reviews draft-laws on local governments

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 29 - The Cabinet Council on Thursday, in Luanda, analysed four draft-laws on the implementation of local governments.,

The meeting, chaired by the Angolan President, João Lourenço, analysed the draft-law on the General Regime on Inter-municipal Cooperation and the Draft-Law that approves the Status of Locally-Elected Officials.

It was also reviewed the proposal regarding the symbols and insignias for local governments, as well as the Regime and Forms (document) for the local governments.

Once these legal tools are approved, it is expected a progressive increase in the contact points among local authorities and, considering the interdependence of their problems, the obtaining of joint solutions for common interests.

The draft-law on the symbols and insignias for local governments sets the general bases for the definition, institutionalisation and use of local symbols, which should be based on elements that reflect the identity and autonomy of municipalities, as well as their history, culture and local activity.

This law also defines the procedure to be observed for the acquisition by local authorities of the right to use municipal symbols.

The Cabinet Council is an auxiliary collegial body of the President of the Republic. It assists the Head of State with the formulation, management and execution of the President’s general policies (as head of the Executive) on the country and the public administration.

It is chaired by the President of the Republic and may delegate, in his absences and temporary impediments, to the Vice President of the Republic to preside over its meetings.

In addition to the President and Vice President of the Republic, the Cabinet Council also includes all Ministers of State and Ministers, as well as other invited state officials.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.