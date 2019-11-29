Global Automated Fare Collection Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025
Automated Fare Collection market worldwide is projected to grow by US$11.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 13.4%.
Managed Services, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.6 Billion by the year 2025, Managed Services will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$441.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$959.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Managed Services will reach a market size of US$638.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:
- Advanced Card Systems Ltd. (Hong Kong)
- Atos SA (France)
- Cubic Corporation (USA)
- GMV Innovating Solutions SL (Spain)
- Indra Sistemas SA (Spain)
- Longbow Technologies Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
- Samsung SDS Europe (United Kingdom)
- Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. (ST Engineering) (Singapore)
- SPX Corp. - Genfare (USA)
- Thales Group (France)
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Automated Fare Collection Market: A Prelude
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Automated Fare Collection Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Magnetic Stripes (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Near Field Communication (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Managed Services (Service Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- System Implementation (Service Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Consulting (Service Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Training, Support, & Maintenance (Service Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- AFC: The Most Significant Development in the Transformation of Global Transport Ticketing Market
- Automated Fare Collection Systems Improve Urban Transportation in Developed and Developing Economies
- Growing Urban Population and Increasing Need for Efficient Transport Solutions Spurs AFC Systems Market
- Urban Population Worldwide: Number of Urban Dwellers in Billion and % Population for the Years 1980, 2019 and 2050
- Growing Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Popular by Region
- Potential Role of AFC Systems Data for Monitoring Demand for Public Transportation
- With Smart City Initiatives Gaining Momentum, Demand Rises for Intelligent Transit Technologies such as AFC Technology to Provide Seamless Travel
- TABLE: Global Smart Cities Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- List of Select Smart City Projects Worldwide
- Transition towards Cashless Transportation Augurs Well for AFC Market
- RFID-based Automated Bus Fare Collection System: Addressing Fare Collection Issues
- Smart Cards AFC Market: Set for Strong Growth
- Rising Adoption of NFC Technology in Transit Ticketing Systems
- Concerns over Price Data Tampering in AFC with NFC-equipped Smartphones
- NFC to Replace Tokens at Chennai Metro Rail
- AFC Systems in Demand to Prevent Fare Evasion and Fraud in Public Transit Services
- Shift towards Open Road Tolling Drives Demand for AFC Systems
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Automated Fare Collection
- Advantages of AFC
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Automated Fare Collection Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Magnetic Stripes (Technology) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Near Field Communication (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Managed Services (Service Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- System Implementation (Service Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
- Consulting (Service Type) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Training, Support, & Maintenance (Service Type) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Automated Fare Collection Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Magnetic Stripes (Technology) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Near Field Communication (Technology) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Managed Services (Service Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- System Implementation (Service Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Consulting (Service Type) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
- Training, Support, & Maintenance (Service Type) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
- Increase in Transit Projects Spurs Growth in Asia-Pacific AFC Market
- Singapore Unveils the First Gateless Hands-Free Fare Collection System
- India: Promising Growth Outlook for Automated Fare Collection Systems Market
- Smart Cities Initiative and Adoption of Intelligent Transit Systems to Favor AFC Market
- Metro Rail Projects to Spur Growth in AFC Market
- SWAGAT: An AFC Gating System Launched for Ahmedabad Metro
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
