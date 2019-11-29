Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025
Automated Guided Vehicle market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.6%.
Forklift Truck, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, Forklift Truck will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$44.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$105.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Forklift Truck will reach a market size of US$44.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$355.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:
- Addverb Technologies Pvt Limited (India)
- Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- EK Automation Ltd. (United Kingdom)
- Fetch Robotics, Inc. (USA)
- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (USA)
- Ifuture Robotics Private Ltd. (India)
- Invia Robotics, Inc. (USA)
- JBT Corporation (USA)
- KION Group AG (Germany)
- Kollmorgen Corporation (USA)
- Konecranes (Finland)
- KUKA AG (Germany)
- Locus Robotics (USA)
- MoTuM N.V. (Belgium)
- Oceaneering International, Inc. (USA)
- Savant Automation, Inc. (USA)
- Seegrid Corporation. (USA)
- SSI SCHAFER (Switzerland)
- Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan)
- Transbotics Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Automation of Material Handling and Factory Operations and Booming E-Commerce and Need for Efficient Supply Chain Processes Drive Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market
- Tow Vehicles: The Largest Vehicle Type Segment in the Global AGV Market
- North America and Europe Dominate AGV Market, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Despite Intensifying Competition, AGV Market Presents Opportunity for Players to Flourish
- List of Top 20 Players in the Global AGVs Market
- Automated Guided Vehicle Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Forklift Truck (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Tow Vehicle (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Pallet Truck (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Lead (Battery Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Nickel (Battery Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Lithium Ion (Battery Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Laser Guidance (Navigation Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Vision Guidance (Navigation Technology) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Focus on Implementing High Standards of Safety at Workplaces Drives Favors AGV Market
- Forklifts-related Accidents Raise Need for AGVs: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Fatalities Attributed to Forklift by Type of Accident in the US
- AGVs: The Future of Manufacturing World
- AGVs Assist in Enhancing Operational Efficiency of Factories
- AGV Systems: An Established Technology for Intralogistics Market
- AGVs Transforming Intralogistic Processes in Factory Automation Space
- Rapidly Growing Logistics Industry Presents Favorable Outlook for AGVs Market
- Global Logistics Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Growing Importance of AGVs in Warehouse Management
- AGV-Assisted Picking Transforms Warehouse Operations
- With Global E-Commerce Sales Skyrocketing, Emergence of E-Commerce Warehouses and Need to Automate Supply Chain Spurs Investments into AGVs
- Robust Growth Anticipated for E-Commerce: An Opportunity to Tap for AGVs Market
- Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023
- Leading Retail E-Commerce Market: Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019
- Rapid Adoption of Automation Technologies in Material Handling Processes Fuel AGVs Market Growth
- AGVs Emerge as Important Constituents of Industry 4.0 Revolution and Shift towards Smart Manufacturing Facilities
- As Industry 4.0 and Logistics 4.0 Come Together, AGVs to Play an Even Greater Role
- AGV System in Healthcare Settings: An Area of Growth
- AGVs Increase Productivity in Maritime Industry
- Automotive Industry: A Major End-Use Market for AGVs
- Enabling Flexible and Efficient Production Operations: A Significant Advantage of AGVs in Automotive Industry
- Navigation Technologies for AGVs in Automotive Assembly Lines
- Automotive Companies Take the Lead in Automation of Automated Guided Vehicles
- AGVs Adoption in Food & Beverage Manufacturing Bolstered by Flexibility, Scalability and Safety Advantages and Ability to Address Labor Shortage
- Charging of Battery-Operated AGVs Becomes a Challenge for Warehouses
- With Electrically-driven AGVs Becoming Integral to Logistics Applications, Need for Sophisticated Charging Systems Gains Prominence
- Growing Significance of AGVs in Process Automation Gives Rise to Safety Concerns
- Emergence of Advanced Navigation Systems to Result in Greater Scalability and Flexibility of AGVs
- Advances in Motion Control Technology to Play a Critical Role in Enhancing Efficiency and Reducing Footprint of AGVs
- New Technologies with Tremendous Potential for AGVs Market
- AGVs to Benefit from the Increasing Implementation of AI in Factories
- Smart Technologies such as AI, IoT and Machine Learning Foster Development of Faster and Smarter AGVs
- AGVs Address the Needs of SMEs
- Factors Restraining Growth of AGV Market
- Challenges Confronting Use of AGVs for Material Handling Applications
- Innovations & Advancements
- ILIAD Projects Seeks to Integrate Artificial Intelligence into Autonomous Forklifts
- ASTI and 5TONIC Team Up to Research Application of 5G Technology to AGVs
- Ability to Move Materials in Industrial Facilities: A Key Innovation of AGVs
- Potential Innovative Applications of AGVs
- Rocla Develops New AGV Solution for Warehousing Operations
- Mecfor Unveils AGV Prototype for Use in Aluminum Smelters
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV)
- Navigation Technology in AGVs
- Applications of AGVs
- Advantages and Disadvantages of AGVs
- Standards for AGVs
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Automated Guided Vehicle Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Forklift Truck (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Tow Vehicle (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Pallet Truck (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Lead (Battery Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
- Nickel (Battery Type) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Lithium Ion (Battery Type) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Laser Guidance (Navigation Technology) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Vision Guidance (Navigation Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Automated Guided Vehicle Manufacturing Market in the US: An Overview
CANADA
JAPAN
- Japan: A Growth Market for AGVs
CHINA
- China's AGV Market: Experiencing Strong Growth
- Booming E-Commerce Market in China Spurs Demand for AGVs
- Robust Growth of E-Commerce Market Bolsters Growth in AGVs Market: Chinese Retail E-Commerce Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Number of Online Shoppers in Millions for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Automated Guided Vehicle Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Forklift Truck (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Tow Vehicle (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Pallet Truck (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Lead (Battery Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Nickel (Battery Type) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
- Lithium Ion (Battery Type) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Laser Guidance (Navigation Technology) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Vision Guidance (Navigation Technology) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Strong Online Retail Market Fuels Investments into AGVs
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
- Rising Need for Automation Fosters Adoption of AGVs in Asia-Pacific
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
- Flipkart Launches India's First AGVs for Sortation Center
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
