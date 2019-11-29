Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic Content Recognition - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automatic Content Recognition market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 29.8%.



Audio, Video, & Image Recognition, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 34.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.6 Billion by the year 2025, Audio, Video, & Image Recognition will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 33.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$184.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$355 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Audio, Video, & Image Recognition will reach a market size of US$221.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 28.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

ACRCloud Limited (Hong Kong)

ArcSoft, Inc. (USA)

Audible Magic (USA)

Digimarc Corporation (USA)

Google LLC (USA)

Gracenote, Inc. (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

Mufin GmbH (Germany)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (USA)

Shazam Entertainment Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Vobile, Inc. (USA)

Voiceinteraction (Portugal)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Automatic Content Recognition Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Acoustic & Digital Video Fingerprinting (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Digital Audio, Video & Image Watermarking (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Optical Character Recognition (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Speech Recognition (Technology) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Content Aggregation, Processing, Filtering, and Enhancement (Solution) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Audience Measurement (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Audio, Video, and Image Recognition (Solution) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Broadcast and Media Monitoring (Solution) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Media Synchronization (Solution) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Encoding and Transcoding Solution (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Data Management & Metadata (Solution) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Security and Copyright Management (Solution) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Real Time Content Analytics (Solution) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Voice and Speech Recognition (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Automatic Content Recognition Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Acoustic & Digital Video Fingerprinting (Technology) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Digital Audio, Video & Image Watermarking (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Optical Character Recognition (Technology) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Speech Recognition (Technology) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Content Aggregation, Processing, Filtering, and Enhancement (Solution) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Audience Measurement (Solution) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Audio, Video, and Image Recognition (Solution) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Broadcast and Media Monitoring (Solution) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Media Synchronization (Solution) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Encoding and Transcoding Solution (Solution) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Data Management & Metadata (Solution) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Security and Copyright Management (Solution) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Real Time Content Analytics (Solution) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Voice and Speech Recognition (Solution) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Automatic Content Recognition Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Acoustic & Digital Video Fingerprinting (Technology) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Digital Audio, Video & Image Watermarking (Technology) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Optical Character Recognition (Technology) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Speech Recognition (Technology) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Content Aggregation, Processing, Filtering, and Enhancement (Solution) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Audience Measurement (Solution) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Audio, Video, and Image Recognition (Solution) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Broadcast and Media Monitoring (Solution) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Media Synchronization (Solution) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Encoding and Transcoding Solution (Solution) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Data Management & Metadata (Solution) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Security and Copyright Management (Solution) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Real Time Content Analytics (Solution) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Voice and Speech Recognition (Solution) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xzx2ad

