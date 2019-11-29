Barrick Completes Divestiture of its Interest in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines
/EIN News/ -- All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars
TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today announced it has completed the divestiture of its 50 percent interest in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines ("KCGM") in Western Australia to Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited for a total cash consideration of $750 million.
|Enquiries:
|Mark Bristow
|Kevin Thomson
|Kathy du Plessis
|
President and chief executive
|
Senior executive vice-president, strategic matters
|
Investor & media relations
|+1 647 205 7694
|+1 416 307-5150
|+44 20 7557 7738
|+44 788 071 1386
|barrick@dpapr.com
|Website: www.Barrick.com
