Barrick Completes Divestiture of its Interest in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today announced it has completed the divestiture of its 50 percent interest in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines ("KCGM") in Western Australia to Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited for a total cash consideration of $750 million.

