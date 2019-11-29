TAT Launches 'Amazing Thailand Grand Sale Passport Privileges'

Project to stimulate tourist spending during high season from 1 November, 2019, to 31 January, 2020.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched a new 'Amazing Thailand Grand Sale Passport Privileges' project to stimulate travel spending by tourists travelling within Thailand during the current high season from now to 31 January, 2020.

TAT Governor Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn said, "We are working with strategic partners in both the public and private sectors to offer promotions and special privileges during the specific period for target markets. These include non-residence tourists who like to shop, especially those from China, Russia and the United Kingdom in addition to those visiting Thailand from neighbouring ASEAN countries."

Over 200 participating shops in seven categories have joined in the initiative. The categories include department stores and shops; accommodation; restaurants, bars and cafes; spas; jewellery suppliers; hospitals, clinics and medical facilities plus entertainment and nightlife venues.

Sample 'hot deals' during the project include an offer by Thai Airways International for an extra baggage allowance of five kilogrammes for passengers with return air tickets on direct flights from Japan, South Korea, India and Cambodia, Lao PDR., Myanmar, Vietnam (CLMV), from now to 31 January, 2020.

Others include Thailand Post offering a discount 500 Baht per bill for international shipping with the EMS World service. Siam Paragon is offering a ONESIAM Tourist Privilege with discounts up to 30% off and six per cent downtown VAT refund at Siam Paragon.

To take advantage of the privileges, tourists are advised to visit www.passportprivileges.com to search for discounts as well as a list of participating vendors. The website is equipped with Google Translate to localise content into over 30 languages.

Visitors are invited to explore the various privileges on offer from the website. They must show their passport to the participating vendor to receive special deals and lifestyle benefits until the end of the promotion next year.





