Hempure Announces Black Friday Sale

The Hempure CBD Black Friday Sale.

The Hempure Black Friday Sale offers premium quality CBD products at incredible discounts.

ASHLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When you think CBD, you probably think relaxation, calm and balance – but how about excitement? Ashland-based Hempure CBD plans to get every wellness enthusiasts’ heart racing with the Hempure Black Friday sale.

The sale offers 15% off the entire Hempure catalog, which includes CBD drops starting as low as $17 and capsules starting at $12.75! Also on discount – CBD balms, gumdrops, pet products, and vape oils. All Hempure products are totally THC-free, contain a rich blend of terpenes, and are third-party lab tested for quality and potency.

The Black Friday sale begins on Thanksgiving Day and will continue all the way through Cyber Monday (December 2nd). That gives you more than enough time to get your fill, but you might want to hurry before the most popular products run out.

Founder of Hempure Sabina King believes that tons of Black Friday shoppers seem to be making use of the sale to stock up on CBD. “We have tons of people shopping for enough balm to see them through another year!”

This is unsurprising to those that have tried Hempure’s potent balm formulations. Featured on Bustle recently for their effectiveness in easing post-workout soreness, the balms are packed with up to 1400mg of broad-spectrum CBD in a single ounce. For those planning to spend the holiday season traveling, these balms could be a godsend.

Besides, who could say no to months and months of calm and relaxation, at a discount?

Shop the Hempure Black Friday sale at http://www.hempurecbd.com/shop-cbd/



