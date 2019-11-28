Montu Group Launches Medical Cannabis Brand Circle Into Australian Market

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montu Group Pty. Ltd (“Montu Group” or the “Company”), a leading medical cannabis company with presence in Europe and Asia-Pacific, is pleased to announce that it has successfully launched its premium medical cannabis brand Circle in the Australian market. The company has built strong relationships with the medical community and established a growing network of pharmacies, through which its Circle products will be dispensed. Its range of medical cannabis oils have been produced as part of a white label agreement with Canadian licensed producer, Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: ALEF, OTC: ALEAF, FRA: ARAH) (“Aleafia Health”).



“The launch of our medical cannabis brand Circle in Australia marks an important milestone in supporting our growing network of doctors to access high quality cannabis products. Australia is a core pillar of our international expansion strategy, as one of the leading and fastest growing medical cannabis markets in the world,” said Montu Group Managing Director Christopher Strauch. “The partnership with Aleafia Health allows us to leverage their proven product expertise derived from its proprietary set of over 10 million patient-related data points.”

As of October 2019, more than 20,000 patients in Australia have been approved under the Special Access Scheme (SAS) to use medical cannabis, with month-on-month growth rates of over 20 percent.

“We are pleased to have secured a strong partner in the fast growing Australian medical cannabis market. The partnership concludes our first white label production run of medical cannabis oils, for distribution in Australia, and validates the strength of our value-added production ecosystem,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic.

All necessary import permits from the Australian Department of Health have been secured, and the shipment is expected to be completed in late 2019, following receipt of necessary Health Canada export permits.

For Investor and Media Relations, please contact:

Christopher Strauch, Managing Director

Email: media@montugroup.com

Website: www.montugroup.com

About Montu Group:

Montu Group is a leading medical cannabis company with operations in Europe and Asia-Pacific. The company facilitates access to medical cannabis through education, quality products, and personalised service. Montu Group offers its premium Circle range of high-quality medical cannabis products to a growing network of doctors and pharmacists. The team has built trusted clinical support structures and forged strong relationships with the medical community, in line with its commitment to improve the lives of millions of patients, as laws and regulations evolve across international markets.

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a leading, vertically integrated cannabis health and wellness company with four primary business units: Cannabis Cultivation & Products, Health & Wellness Clinics, Cannabis Education, and Consumer Experience with ecommerce, retail distribution and provincial supply agreements.

Aleafia Health owns three major cannabis product & cultivation facilities, two of which are licensed and operational including the first large-scale, operational outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules and sprays. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and operates internationally in three continents.







