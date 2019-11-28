BigRockBuilt Announces Acquisition of Kaede Construction

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigRockBuilt is pleased to announce the acquisition of Kaede Construction Ltd., expanding its construction service offerings. BigRockBuilt has been providing specialty forming and framing services since 2004 and is now proud to offer its clients an additional layer of building expertise. Through this acquisition, BigRockBuilt will be able to provide its clients with a more complete end-to-end solution for its commercial and residential projects.

Based on the North Shore, Kaede Construction Ltd., and its associates have been building custom homes and high-end exterior finishing for 25+ years. More recently, their focus of attention has been spent in the building envelope, and passive home sector. Brian Thomson, owner of Kaede Construction, will join BigRockBuilt as its VP of Operations.

“This acquisition further expands on our ability to deliver a specialized contracting service to our clients across British Columbia,” said Ben Garriott, CEO, BigRockBuilt. “Bringing on Brian and his team will further enhance BigRockBuilt’s focus on quality and innovation. With our combined experience in both the commercial and residential sectors, we will be able to provide our customers with a more complete construction experience.”

“This is a great fit and will provide many unique benefits for our employees and clients,” said Brian Thomson. “Kaede Construction has completed a multitude of projects and we look forward to adding our construction and building expertise to the BigRockBuilt team. We’re excited to join the BigRockBuilt family and for what the future has in store.”

About BigRockBuilt

Since 2004, BigRockBuilt has been providing a full range of specialty forming and framing services to Vancouver and the North Shore. We invest in the technology, people and processes that enable BigRockBuilt to complete custom, complex and high-end projects that are unrivalled. We are a partner of choice for the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. From functional spaces to architectural marvels, we go the extra mile to exceed our client’s vision.

Join us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Houzz.

About Kaede Construction Ltd.

Kaede Construction Ltd. has been involved in a myriad of projects both locally and internationally for close to 30 years. Most notably, framing of “western-style” homes throughout Japan in the late 90’s and early 2000’s, 10+ years of general contracting building and renovating custom homes in West Vancouver, as well as more recently a focus on custom, high end, exterior finishing and envelopes.

Danica Gallaher BigRockBuilt 6046134480 danica@sitepartners.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.