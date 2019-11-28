iStorage cloudAshur is named: Security Innovation of the Year at the UK IT Industry Awards 2019

iStorage cloudAshur wins Security Innovation of the Year at the UK IT Industry Awards 2019

LONDON, MIDDLESEX, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (London, Nov 2019), iStorage, the award winning and trusted global leader of hardware encrypted data storage and cloud encryption devices is delighted to announce that their cloudAshur – cloud encryption module has won the Security Innovation of the Year award at the UK IT Industry Awards 2019.

The UK IT Industry Awards sets the performance benchmark in IT, recognising exceptional people, projects and technology innovation. It is one of the longest established and most prestigious awards of its kind.

Introducing the iStorage cloudAshur:

The patented cloudAshur is the perfect solution for any organisation wanting to securely encrypt, store, share, manage and monitor data in any cloud. The UK designed and developed device is a revolutionary cloud data storage security module that eliminates the vulnerabilities that exist with cloud platforms, such as lack of control and unauthorised access.

The cloudAshur solution consists of:

The cloudAshur PIN authenticated USB module, which encrypts all data in transit and at rest with a FIPS-certified randomly generated AES 256-bit encrypted encryption key, which is stored and protected within a dedicated iStorage secure microprocessor (Common Criteria EAL 4+ Ready).

The iStorage patented KeyWriter software enables the required number of cloudAshur modules to be cloned with the same encrypted encryption key allowing real-time, ultra-secure collaboration with authorised users regardless of location.

The iStorage cloudAshur Remote Management Console (RMC) gives you full control of all cloudAshur hardware security modules deployed within your organisation, offering features such as the ability to disable or reset (remote kill) users’ cloudAshur modules, view user logs, display user location, restrict the time and location each user can use their cloudAshur module and a host of additional features.

The cloudAshur solution can also be used to:

• Securely encrypt data stored in any Cloud platform

• Securely encrypt and share email attachments with authorised users

• Securely encrypt and share large files using file sharing software such as WeTransfer with authorised users

• Securely encrypt and store data on a PC and/or MAC

• As the next generation remote managed data storage solution

John Michael, CEO of iStorage said:

“We are extremely honoured to have won such a prestigious award for our cloudAshur solution. cloudAshur is the answer to the biggest issue associated with the cloud; that is data security. Winning such an award reaffirms our message that the cloudAshur solution is undoubtedly the most secure way of protecting data stored in the Cloud."

As cloud computing is still in its infancy, security of data is a concern for 9 out of 10 cybersecurity professionals1 and coupled with the fact that cybercrime is being hailed as ‘the greatest threat to every company in the world’2, there has never been a more appropriate time for the cloudAshur.

cloudAshur is compatible with both PCs and MACs and works with numerous cloud providers, including:

Amazon Drive, AWS with Amazon WorkDocs Drive, Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox/Dropbox Business, iCloud, Box with Box Sync, Egnyte, GSuite with Drive File Stream, HornetDrive, iDrive, Jottacloud/Jottacloud Business, MEGA/MEGA Business, pCloud Drive/pCloud Business, Synx.com/ Sync.com Business, Tresorit/Tresorit Business, Yandex, Microsoft Azure File Storage with the 3rd party software "GoodSync" and many more. (All listed cloud providers have been tested by iStorage)

To find out more, visit: https://istorage-uk.com/istorage-cloudashur/ or contact +44 (0) 20 8991 6260.

About:

iStorage is the trusted global leader of award-winning PIN authenticated, hardware encrypted data storage and cloud encryption devices. Delivering the most innovative products to securely store and protect data to military specified encryption levels; safeguarding valuable business information whilst ensuring compliance to regulations and directives.

Industry Awards won: 2013 UK IT Industry Awards Winner, Computing Security Excellence 2016 Awards SME Solution Award Winner, 2017 UK IT Industry Awards - Highly Commended for the UK Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award, PC PRO Security Product of the Year 2017 for diskAshur PRO² and 2018 Security Today Magazine New Product of the Year – Winner in the Tools and Hardware Category. iStorage is also featured on The Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100 2016 List of Britain’s fastest growing tech companies, FT 1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies 2017, London Stock Exchange Group’s 1000 companies to Inspire Britain 2018 and 2018 FT Future 100 UK list of the fast-growing businesses that are shaping the future of their sector and making positive impact on business and society. 2018 John Michael, recognised as Top 100 BAME Leader in Tech. 2019 diskAshur PRO² wins Best Encryption product at Infosec Awards Winner Cyber Defense Magazine. 2019, our CEO, John Michael is selected in the list of ‘Ones to Watch’ in this year’s 2019 Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders Programme. 2019 cloudAshur wins ‘Security Innovation of the Year’ at the UK IT Awards.

