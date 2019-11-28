Equatorial Guinea launches First Ever Corporate Social Responsibility Book

The publication highlights key achievements in corporate social responsibility projects within Equatorial Guinea’s oil and gas sector; notable projects include the Bioko Island Malaria Elimination Project, Bioko Biodiversity Protection Program and former Program for Education Development of Equatorial Guinea; the book was distributed during the 2nd Gas Exporting Countries Forum International Gas Seminar and will be further distributed throughout the 2020 Year of Investment international events and roadshows.

Equatorial Guinea’s Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons has launched its first official publication documenting the country’s key corporate social responsibility projects, spearheaded by public-private partnerships.

Equatorial Guinea: Achievements in Corporate Social Responsibility in Oil & Gas highlights the impact of investment in social projects on malaria reduction, healthcare, access to clean water and infant mortality rates. Notable projects include the Bioko Island Malaria Elimination Project – which recently received the P3 Impact Award at the 2019 Concordia Summit for its high impact and degree of success; the Bioko Biodiversity Protection Program; the Baney District Hospital Project; the Ver Bien project; Tuberculosis Control Project and the construction of water wells throughout the country.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons, the Department of Local Content is honored to create a publication that demonstrates the contributions of the oil and gas sector to the people of Equatorial Guinea, who continue to remain our highest priority. Furthermore, what we have done in the past 25 years, in terms of the elimination and prevention of malaria on Bioko Island, teacher training and access to education, the Program for Education Development of Equatorial Guinea, distribution of clean water to rural communities, the construction of schools and parks throughout the country, and more – speaks to what we can and will accomplish in the next 25 years,” says Jacinto Owono, Director of Local Content for the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons.

The book also focuses on efforts in education and sustainability activities, including training and giving scholarships to students in and outside of the country, as well as the construction of an education infrastructure. Key projects include the former Program for Education Development of Equatorial Guinea; the construction of the National Technological Institute of Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea; the construction of primary schools throughout the country and the Books for Bioko project.

Under the official endorsement of the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons, the book includes commentary from H.E. President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima and Jacinto Owono, Director of Local Content for the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons.

The publication was financed by Kosmos Energy.



