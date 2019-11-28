Creed announces Stakeholder Committee to develop Ireland’s Agri-Food Strategy to 2030 and opens first meeting
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD today opened the first meeting of the Stakeholder Committee that will develop the Agri-Food strategy to 2030, and announced the composition of the Committee.
Minister Creed commented “Since their inception 20 years ago, up to the current Food Wise 2025 plan, a rolling series of ten year strategies have ensured that we have a coherent, stakeholder-led vision to underpin the development of the sector. The success of these strategies is evidenced by a 73% growth in agri-food exports since 2009. While the sector faces challenges, great opportunities exist. I am sure that environmental sustainability, including climate, biodiversity and water, will be a key issue to be considered by the Committee. Equally, expanding our footprint globally; innovation; and competitiveness will be priorities for the industry. Primary producers are an essential part of the economic and social fabric of Ireland; it remains a priority for us all to enable them to produce food in an environmentally sustainable and economically viable way ”.
In relation to the composition of the Committee, Minister Creed said, “The agri-food sector encompasses many different elements and in appointing members, I was cognisant of the need to ensure a good representation of these various parts of the sector and I am delighted that so many distinguished individuals accepted my invitation to participate in this Committee”.
For his part, the Chair of the Committee, Mr Tom Arnold, said, “Given the critically important role that the agri-food sector plays in the Irish economy, Irish society and perhaps most importantly of all, in a supply of safe, nutritious and sustainable food, I am honoured to accept the invitation of Minister Creed to Chair the Committee charged with preparing its strategic direction into the next decade. The development of the Agri-Food Strategy to 2030 will provide the opportunity to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the sector, the threats and opportunities facing it, and to specify appropriate development pathways. I look forward to working with the Committee in a spirit of constructive collaboration”.
Tom Arnold
Chairperson
Sharon Buckley
Group Commercial Director, Musgraves
Laura Burke
Director General, EPA
Ailish Byrne
Head of Agri, Ulster Bank
Kieran Calnan
Chair, Bord Iascaigh Mhara
Philip Carroll
Chair, IBEC Meat Industry Ireland
Frank Convery
Senior Partner, EnvEcon
Thomas Duffy
President, Macra na Feirme
Brendan Dunford
Manager, Burren Programme
Julie Ennis
Country President, Sodexo Ireland
Paul Finnerty
Co-Founder & Chairman, Yield Lab Europe
Joe Healy
President, IFA
Thia Hennessy
Dean & Chair Agri-Economics, UCC
Liam Herlihy
Chair, Teagasc
Caroline Keeling
CEO, Keelings
Jerry Long
President, ICOS
Oliver Loomes
Chair, IBEC Drinks Ireland and Ireland Director & Chairman, Diageo
Dan MacSweeney
Chair, Bord Bia
Pat McCormack
President, ICMSA
Tom Moran
Former Secretary General, DAFM
Brian Murphy
Chair, IBEC Forest Industries Ireland and CEO, Balcas
Pat Murphy
Chair, IBEC Dairy industry Ireland and CEO, Kerry Ireland
Larry Murrin
IBEC Prepared Consumer Foods Council and CEO, Dawn Farm Foods
Colm O'Donnell
President, INHFA
Sean O'Donoghue
CEO, Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation
Dolores O'Riordan
Director, UCD Institute for Food and Health
Terence O'Rourke
Chair, Enterprise Ireland
Edmond Phelan
President, ICSA
Alice Stanton
Professor, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland
Siobhán Talbot
CEO, Glanbia
The names of two further members representing environmental and food safety perspectives will be confirmed as soon as possible.
Date Released: 28 November 2019
