TGTE Parliament Meets in Switzerland from 29th Nov to 1st Dec: Focus on strategies to isolate Sri Lanka in int'l arena

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Second Sitting of the 3rd Parliament of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) will take place in the city of Zurich, Switzerland from 29th Nov to 1st Dec 2019.TGTE TV will broadcast live the Sitting . Link: https://tgte.tv/live/ Several international dignitaries will address the Opening Session of the Parliament on Nov 29th.TGTE Members of Parliament from around the world along with TGTE Members of the Senate, its Advisory Committee, Ethics Commission, and Election Commission, will be in attendance.This Sitting will focus on strategies for isolating the State of Sri Lanka in the international arena and the modalities of achieving it.TGTE Parliament is expected to debate several issues of importance to Eelam Tamils.On the Tamil National Struggle in today’s context and its priorities for the years ahead, the following four thematic subjects will be addressed by working groups during this Parliamentary Sitting:1. Formation of TGTE’s foreign policy towards the establishment of Tamil Eelam.2. Indo-Pacific geo-politics pertinent to the Indian Ocean and Opportunities for Tamils.3. Nation Building.4. ‘Yes’ to Referendum – People’s Movement.A number of Resolutions are expected to be adopted at this Sitting. Reports from the Cabinet of Ministers as well as TGTE’s Annual Budget will also be tabled at the Parliament Sitting.Email: secretariat@tgte.orgFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/TGTE.Secretariat/ Twitter: @TGTE_SECWeb: www.tgte.org ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.Twitter: @TGTE_PMOEmail: pmo@tgte.orgWeb: www.tgte-us.org BACKGROUNDTamils in the island of Sri Lanka faced repeated mass killings in 1958, 1977, and 1983 and the mass killings in 2009 prompted UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to appoint a Panel of Experts to report on the scale of the killings.According to UN internal review report on Sri Lanka, over 70 thousand Tamils were killed in six months in early 2009 and Tamil women were sexually assaulted and raped by the Sri Lankan Security forces.A report by the International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) published details of Sri Lankan Military run "Rape Camps", where Tamil women are being held as sex slaves. There are over 90,000 Tamil war widows and thousands of Tamils disappeared due the conflict.According to this UN report, the killings and other abuses that took place amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. Independent experts believe that there are elements of these abuses that constitute an act of genocide.Members of the Sri Lankan security forces are almost exclusively from the Sinhalese community and the victims are all from the Tamil community. A Buddhist Monk shot and killed a Sri Lankan Prime Minister 1959 for having talks with Tamils.Tamils overwhelmingly voted in a Parliamentary election in 1977 to establish an independent and sovereign country called Tamil Eelam. This Parliamentary election was conducted by the Sri Lankan Government.



