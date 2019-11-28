CN Focused on Disciplined Recovery and Growth

Company’s strategic and methodical plan to return rail network back to normal operations

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today announced that it is implementing a recovery plan following the end of the 8-day long strike.



“CN remains focused on growth and is already in recovery mode as our employees return to their normal shifts,” said JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer of CN. “Overriding emphasis will be placed on safety as we implement a disciplined and progressive ramp up to avoid congestion that can overwhelm parts of the supply chain that are the most vulnerable.”

The 8-day strike caused CN’s network to run at approximately 10% capacity. Every strike day can cause several days of backlog, requiring time for the network to be fully current once it has returned to pre-strike operation levels.

In the coming days, CN will continue to initiate its recovery plan and will stay in close direct contact with customers of the railroad to collect feedback on progress.

CN is a true backbone of the economy transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America.

