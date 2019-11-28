Veterinary Endoscopes Market is estimated to Grow Significantly with 6.7% of CAGR by 2027

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research study titled 'Veterinary Endoscopes Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type, Application, Procedure, End User and Geography'. The global veterinary endoscopes market is expected to reach US$ 478.84 Mn in 2027 from US$ 268.82 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global veterinary endoscopes market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Global the veterinary endoscopes market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, procedures and end user. The market based on product type segment is classified as capsule endoscopes, flexible endoscopes and rigid endoscopes. On the basis application the market is segmented as diagnostic and surgical. Based on the procedure the market is classified as bronchoscopy, cystoscopy, gastrointestinal, laparoscopy, otoscopy, and other procedure types. And on the basis of end user the market is divided into veterinary clinic, veterinary hospitals and other end users.

The market for veterinary endoscopes is expected to grow significantly due to factors such increasing pet animal’s population, growing training programs for endoscopic diagnosis and rising incidences of zoonotic diseases over the forecasted years. Also, the growth opportunities in the developing nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years

Global Veterinary Endoscopes Market – By Product Type

- Capsule Endoscopes

- Flexible Endoscopes

- Rigid Endoscopes

Global Veterinary Endoscopes Market – By Application

- Diagnostic

- Surgical

Global Veterinary Endoscopes Market – By Procedure

- Bronchoscopy

- Cystoscopy

- Gastrointestinal

- Laparoscopy

- Otoscopy

- Other Procedure Types

Global Veterinary Endoscopes Market – By End User

- Veterinary Clinic,

- Veterinary Hospitals

- Other End Users

