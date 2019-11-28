Nile Special Stout Takes Over Rugby Sponsorship

With the Rugby Premier League kicking off on Friday 29th November with the first night game between the first and second clubs, we learned that the league has a new sponsor in the all new Nile Special Stout.

At a press briefing today at the Kyadondo Rugby Club, the new Stout from Nile Breweries unveiled a mouth-watering UGX670M sponsorship package.

Speaking at the launch of the league, the president Uganda Rugby Union Godwin Kayangwe saluted Nile Breweries as solid partners and investors in the development of the game in Uganda given their decade-long partnership.

“We wholeheartedly welcome Nile Special Stout as the title sponsor of the League and are privileged that rugby has been selected as the anchor sponsorship. This is testament to the growth of the game as an entertaining spectacle. And while we will always have a special place for Nile Special, we will embrace Nile Special Stout on this new journey as we’ve launched our new ambitious strategy to make rugby the leading sport in the country. Thank you Nile Breweries for truly living the line “Number one fan of Uganda Rugby” and we pledge to give Nile Special Stout a great landing as it’s launched to the rest of the country.” said Mr. Kayangwe.

The Nile Special Stout brand manager Francis Nyende affirmed that even though the sponsorship has changed hands to the new brand, Nile Special Stout, the commitment to partnering rugby is as high as it’s ever been.

“Rugby is much more than a game. It’s a lifestyle, a livelihood for some, an entertainment for many and a proud flag bearer of our country. As a bold, dark and satisfying liquid, we share certain intrinsic values with rugby players and fans and as the first and only stout crafted in Uganda, Nile Special Stout is proud to partner with such a great property that consistently flies our flag high and proud.” said Francis.

Among others, the sponsorship will cover: UGX100M - Directly to clubs UGX40.5M - Prize money. Last season the prize money was 22M UGX8M - Special Categories prize money; a 100% increase from last season

Opening Weekend Fixtures: Friday, 29th Nov. Hima Cement Heathens v Betway Kobs - Kyadondo 8PM

Saturday, 30th Nov. Toyota Buffaloes v Plascon Mongers - Kyadondo 4:30PM Dusupay Warriors v Impis - Kings Park in Bweyogerere 2:30PM Shell Rhinos v Stanbic Pirates - Kings Park in Bweyogerere 4:30PM Hippos v Rams - Damwaters 4:30PM

