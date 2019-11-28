Teeth Whitening Market Anticipated to reach US$ 8,408.70 Mn in 2027 - Brodie & Stone, Procter & Gamble, Unilever

Teeth Whitening Market

Teeth Whitening Market expected to reach US$ 8,408.70 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,857.61 Mn in 2018 with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019-2027.

PUNE, INDIA, November 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research study of ‘Teeth whitening to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, and Distribution Channel.’ The global teeth whitening market is anticipated to reach US$ 8,408.70 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,857.61 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global teeth whitening market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

There are various teeth whitening products like whitening toothpaste, whitening gels, whitening mouthwashes, strips, and other products obtained from a dentist. Peroxide is the main active ingredient in the whitening products offered by dentists in their clinics. The over-the-counter whitening products contain peroxide, which is effective and delivers good results if used as per directed. Thus people prefer home-based teeth whitening products as these are cost-effective and offer good results. The professional in-office whitening treatments may cost around US$300 - US$1,000 for a procedure which gives about 5-8 shades whiter teeth. Home teeth whitening products may cost around US$139- US$199, which may also give about 5-8 shades whiter teeth at home. In addition, as per the 2017 survey report by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), the average number of whitening procedures conducted in dental clinics in 2015 was 109, and the number reduced to 60.7 in 2017. The main reason for the decline in the professional in-office whitening treatments is the growing popularity of home-based whitening solutions.

Furthermore, many companies are providing customized, home-based solutions. For instance, Smile brilliant offers customized whitening trays which can be purchased online. When the customer receives the customized tray, the person will take their dental impressions and mail back to the company. In 1-2 weeks, the custom trays will be delivered to the customer and will be ready to use for teeth whitening treatment.

Thus such customized home-based solutions offered by the companies and the cost-effectiveness of the home-based solutions have led to increased adoption of home teeth whitening kits, which thereby propels the market growth.

Moreover, in December 2018, GlaxoSmithKline plc signed agreement with Pfizer Inc to combine their consumer health businesses. The Joint Venture will be a category leader in pain relief, respiratory, vitamin and mineral supplements, digestive health, skin health and therapeutic oral health. Thus, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions and collaborations are expected to propel the growth of teeth whitening market over the forecast years.

The global teeth whitening market, based on product, was segmented as whitening toothpaste, whitening gels and strips, white light teeth whitening device, and other products. In 2018, the whitening toothpaste segment held the largest market share of the teeth whitening market by product. This segment is also projected to dominate the market in 2027 as toothpastes are easily accessible and are less expensive as compared to other teeth whitening products. This market segment is also expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period 2019 to 2027.

The leading companies operating in the teeth whitening market include Brodie & Stone, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline plc, CCA Industries, Inc., Supersmile, Henkel, and Church & Dwight Co., Inc., among others. The market has observed different organic and inorganic advancements during recent years in the teeth whitening market. For instance, in March 2018, Unilever had signed an agreement to acquire the Health Food Drinks portfolio (GSK HFD) of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in India, Bangladesh, and 20 other predominantly Asian markets. The merger involves the operations within GSK CH India, including a consignment selling agreement to distribute GSK’s Over-the-Counter and Oral Health products in India.

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Teeth Whitening Market – By Product

1.3.2 Global Teeth Whitening Market – By Distribution Channel

1.3.3 Global Teeth Whitening Market – By Geography

2. Teeth Whitening Market – Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Teeth Whitening– Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Teeth Whitening Market in North America: PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Teeth Whitening Market in Europe: PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Teeth Whitening Market in Asia Pacific: PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Teeth Whitening Market in MEA: PEST Analysis

4.2.5 Teeth Whitening Market – South and Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Global Teeth Whitening Market – Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Awareness For Oral Hygiene

5.1.2 Increased Adoption of Home Teeth Whitening Kits

5.1.3 Technological Advancements in Teeth Whitening Products

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Side Effects Associated With Teeth Whitening

5.3 Key Market opportunity

5.3.1 Increasing Online Purchasing

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 The Boom in Cosmetic Dentistry

5.5 Impact Analysis

Continue….

