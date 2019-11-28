World Probe Card Market Outlook to 2023 - Market Driven by the Emergence of TSV Technology, Prevalence of Miniaturization, and Rise in the Semiconductor & LED Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Probe Card Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global probe card market with detailed analysis of the market by value, volume and by segments. The report provides detailed regional analysis of Asia-Pacific, including the forecast of the market for the period 2019-2023. Taiwan, Japan, China are leading manufacturers of the product in the region.

The global probe card market increased at a significant CAGR during the span of four years, i.e. 2013-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next five years i.e. 2019-2023, tremendously.

The growth drivers for the global probe card market are: emergence of TSV technology, the prevalence of miniaturization, rise in the semiconductor market and LED market. Despite the market is governed by various growth drivers, there are certain challenges faced by the market such as: continuous price pressure on vendors, cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry, and limited number of suppliers.

The market can be segmented, on the basis of technology into: blade/tungsten, epoxy/cantilever, vertical probe and MEMS. The probe card market segmentation is also done on the basis of device into Foundry & Logic, DRAM, Flash and Engineering Systems. The market is bifurcated into advanced and traditional/standard probe card on the basis of product type.

Some of the recent trends in the market include developments in the semiconductor market & LED market relating to probe cards, transition from cantilever probe cards to advanced probe cards and the emerging strong players.

The global probe card market is highly consolidated as a few leading vendors hold the majority of market shares. The market has high entry barriers owing to the highly consolidated nature of the market and the requirement of technical expertise. It is anticipated that the vendors with cheaper and technologically advanced testing solutions will be able to capture a greater market share during the forecast period.

Furthermore, key players in the global probe card market are FormFactor, Japan Electronic Materials Corporation, and Micronics Japan, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this section of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies have been provided.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Introduction to Probe Card Market

2.2 Elements of Probe Cards

2.3 Types of Probe Cards

2.4 Applications of Probe Cards

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Probe Card Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Probe Card Market by Production Volume

3.1.2 Global Probe Card Market by Demand Volume

3.1.3 Global Probe Card Market by Value

3.2 Global Probe Card Market: Device Analysis

3.2.1 Global Probe Card Market Value by Device

3.2.2 Global Foundry & Logic Probe Card Market by Value

3.2.3 Global DRAM Probe Card Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Flash Probe Card Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Engineering Systems Probe Card Market by Value

3.3 Global Probe Card Market: Technology Analysis

3.3.1 Global Probe Card Market Value by Technology

3.3.2 Global MEMS Probe Card Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Vertical Probe Card Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Epoxy/Cantilever Probe Card Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Blade/Tungsten Probe Card Market by Value

3.4 Global Probe Card Market: Product Type Analysis

3.4.1 Global Probe Card Market Value by Product Type

3.4.2 Global Advanced Probe Card Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Standard Probe Card Market by Value

3.5 Global Probe Card Market: Regional Analysis

3.5.1 Global Probe Card Market Value by Region

4 Regional Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Probe Card Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia-Pacific Probe Card Market by Value

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Probe Card Market Players: A Comparison

5.2 Global Probe Card Market Players by Share: An Analysis

5.2.1 Global Probe Card Market Players by Market Share

5.2.2 Global Probe Card Market Players by DRAM Probe Card Share

6. Company Profiles

6.1 FormFactor Inc.

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategy

6.2 Micronics Japan Co. Ltd.

6.3 Japan Electronic Materials Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dhffx4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

