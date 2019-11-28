Metering & Smart Grid World Markets to 2023 | 2019 Report & Database

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Metering and Smart Grid Market - Report and Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Electricity metering continues to evolve and develop not only as a standalone industry in the retail energy sector but more so as an integrated part of the entire network of Transmission and Distribution systems. From metering taking place at the generator to the household energy meter, technology is getting smarter and allowing for more than just a simple measurement of electricity throughput.



T&D Networks, together with metering, are continuously evolving in both size and nature as they grow to cope with ever-rising demand. In the past, growth was a matter of adding more lines, transformers, and ancillary equipment. Today, the technology of the systems is often able to allow for increased sophistication to substitute physical growth. Metering and communications technology play an ever-growing role in the adaptation and development of these new technologies.



This report and database provide a focused look at metering and smart-grid systems technology within the Electricity Transmission and Distribution industry as smart grid systems become ubiquitous.



Smart technologies are increasingly playing a vital part in the management and operation of transmission and distribution networks. From household smart-meters to full-scale automation systems, the value of smart technologies in the T&D space is ever-increasing. Focusing specifically on the High-Tech segment within the T&D industry, this database includes not only the important sectors to this market segment from the publisher's Electricity T&D Database but also a unique look at the value of the smart grid within the T&D industry annual demand.



The report provides a valuable historical overview that helps provide forecasts for the future, an analysis of the current T&D market, and of the global Electricity Metering market. Additionally, the report includes the definitions of the sectors used in calculating annual demand, briefings on T&D and Metering companies (including regional market shares) and a description of our methodology.



The database is the focus of the product, and, as such, presents the 2018 actual and 2019-2023 forecast information of annual demand and capital expenditure for the Electricity Metering, Smart Grid, and Electricity Sub-Metering sectors, as well as the value of the entire Transmission and Distribution sector as a part of the smart grid market.



Key Topics Covered



Terms, Definitions, and Methodology Accompanying the Database



Transmission and Distribution Sectors

Electricity Metering

Sub-Metering

Forecasting and Modelling approach



Methodology



The History of the Electrical Supply Industry

The Early Origins

Parallel Developments

The First Networks

Regional Evolution of Networks

International Collaboration and Unification

National Historic Development of Transmission and Distribution Networks for Selected Countries

Germany

The United States

Great Britain

France

The Current State of Global Transmission Networks

Interconnections

International Transmission Grids

Technological Barriers

Future Interconnectivity

Technological Developments and the Smart Grid

Developments and impacts of the smart grid on Transmission and Distribution Systems

Storage

Microgrids and Distributed Generation

Asset Management and Infrastructure Maximization

Future Outlook

Line Lengths

Capital Expenditure

Annual Demand Sectors

Transmission and Distribution Industry Players

Major Manufacturers and Industry Players

ABB

GE Power

Schneider

Siemens

European Market Shares for Major Manufacturers

Asian Market Shares for Major Manufacturers

North American Market Shares for Major Manufacturers

Sources



List of Tables

Table 1 Regional Market Share Ranges Sub-Metering Companies 2012

Table 2 Global Rank by Size of Transmission and Distribution Networks in 2018

Table 3 European Market Shares in terms of Value for Major Manufacturers

Table 4 Asian Market Shares in terms of Value for Major Manufacturers

Table 5 North American Market Shares in terms of Value for Major Manufacturers



List of Figures

Figure 1 Transmission and Distribution Network Length by Region (km)

Figure 2 Screenshot of ENTSO-E Website showing a large portion of the grid network of Europe

Figure 3 Installed Transmission Line Length by Region (km)

Figure 4 Installed Distribution Line Length by Region (km)

Figure 5 Global Development of Capital Expenditure 2018-2023 (million US$)

Figure 6 Annual Demand Breakdown by Sector

