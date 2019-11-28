Thailand Telecoms, Mobile & Broadband Markets, Forecast to 2024: Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Thailand's telecommunications market. The report analyses the Telecoms Infrastructure, mobile, fixed broadband, Digital Media and Digital Economy sectors.



Subjects include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments

Regional market comparisons

Telecoms Maturity Index

Data centres and smart Infrastructure

Major players, revenues, subscribers, ARPU

Broadband (FTTH, DSL)

Internet of Things, 5G developments

Mobile, broadband and mobile broadband forecasts to 2023-2024

Penetration in the fixed line market in Thailand has been declining at a significant and increasing rate over the past five years. A major reason for this is due to the dominance of the mobile segment and the growth of the mobile broadband segment. The market is predicted to further decline over the next five years to 2024 as both mobile and mobile broadband penetration continue to increase.



There is strong interest to establish Thailand as a data centre hub to serve the region. The size, capacity and spread of existing data centres in the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) outside of Thailand is small compared with Thailand. Power stability is still a problem there to some extent, while network performance and quality limited due to restricted fibre connectivity. This is restricting customers migrating to colocation or cloud services within data centres.



The Thailand 4.0 vision has been developed from a realization that digital technologies can drive socio-economic development and economic growth of countries.



As a part of its Thailand 4.0 initiative, the country had set itself the target of creating at least 100 smart cities within its borders over the next two decades.



The expansion of broadband internet in Thailand in the early stages saw the widespread adoption of Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) services, together with some significantly lesser deployment of the cable modem option, as well as some broadband wireless access. The transition to these other technology platforms had previously been inhibited by the Thai regulatory environment which saw ISPs unwilling to invest heavily in the necessary infrastructure.



Fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) continues to grow strongly in major metropolitan areas. AIS commercially launched its residential fibre broadband service, 'AIS Fibre', offering connection speeds of up to 1Gbps via FTTH.



The Thailand market has witnessed reasonably strong growth in the fixed broadband market over the past few years from a relatively small base. However, fixed broadband penetration remains relatively low compared to other developed Asian telco markets due to a limited number of fixed lines and the dominance of the mobile platform. Over the next five years to 2024 strong but gradually declining growth is predicted as the major providers continue to roll out their fibre networks.



Thailand's mobile market is highly developed and has experienced strong growth over the last seven years, however, growth has become much slower over the past few years due to the heightened level of maturity.



Very slow growth is predicted over the next five years to 2024 with annual growth rates further easing. The market will be constrained from higher growth due to a saturated mobile subscriber market and strong local competition.



Thailand is making good progress towards the launch of 5G services. In late 2018 the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) allowed operators to use the 26GHz spectrum range for the first round of 5G technology.



MNVOs in Thailand are generally struggling to compete with bigger rivals amid highly intense competition.



Thailand has seen a very rapid increase in mobile broadband penetration over the past six years driven by strong growth of 4G mobile subscribers. Slowing growth is predicted over the next five to seven years to 2024. The mobile broadband market will be driven by increasingly faster speeds offered by the mobile operators as they roll out their 4G and 5G networks and improving tariffs due to strong competition.



Key Developments

The fixed line market remains underdeveloped and penetration has been declining over the past five years

There is strong interest to establish Thailand as a data centre hub to serve the region

Strong growth in the fixed broadband market over the past few years from a relatively small base

Fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) continues to grow strongly in major metropolitan areas

Over the next five years to 2024 slower and declining fixed broadband growth is predicted

MNVOs in Thailand are generally struggling to compete with bigger rivals

The Thailand market is now moving towards 5G

Companies Mentioned



AIS

Cable Thai (CTH)

CAT Telecom

DTAC

Thaicom

TOT Corp

Triple T Broadband

True Corp

True Move

TT&T

Key Topics Covered



1 Key statistics

1.1 Country overview



2 Telecommunications market

2.1 Market overview and analysis

2.2 Regional Asian Market Comparison

2.3 Background



3 Regulatory environment

3.1 Historic overview

3.2 Regulatory authority



4 Fixed network operators

4.1 Introduction

4.2 TOT Corp

4.3 True Corp

4.4 Advance Information Services (AIS)



5 Telecommunications infrastructure

5.1 Fixed Line Subscribers and Market Forecast

5.2 Government Infrastructure Project

5.3 International infrastructure

5.4 Data Centres

5.5 Smart infrastructure



6 Broadband market

6.1 Introduction and statistical overview

6.2 Fixed broadband service providers

6.3 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) and Fibre-to-the-Home (FttH)

6.4 Other fixed broadband services



7 Digital economy

7.1 e-Government

7.2 e-Payments

7.3 e-Commerce

7.4 e-Health



8 Digital media

8.1 Pay TV

8.2 Videostreaming/IPTV



9 Mobile communications

9.1 Market overview and analysis

9.2 Mobile statistics

9.3 Regulatory issues

9.4 Mobile infrastructure

9.5 Major mobile operators



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/knfdl3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.