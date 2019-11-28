Micro-LED Lighting: Analysis of Worldwide Markets through 2019-2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micro-LED Lighting Market: 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The primary goal of this report is to identify the main business opportunities for the micro-LED lighting market, to quantify these opportunities, and establish a roadmap for the various technologies that make up the micro-LED lighting market.

The scope of this report includes all areas of the lighting industry where micro-LEDs are likely to have an impact. These include building lighting, outdoor lighting and automotive lighting. The report also discusses areas where micro-LED serves a role as a communications/control device for smart buildings of various kinds. The report includes ten-year forecasts in terms of volume, and value related to micro-LEDs for lighting for a number of key applications. The report has also analyzed the product/market strategies of leading companies in this space.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

E.1 Micro-LED Lighting: State of the Market

E.2 In the Lighting Zeitgeist: Micro-LEDs are Still LEDs

E.3 Low Barriers to Entry: Small Volumes and Fashion Factors

E.4 Lighting has Lower Performance than Display Applications

E.5 Ten-year Forecasts of Micro-LED Lighting: Break Out by Geography and Application

Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 Background of the Report

1.1.1 Energy Efficiency Remains the Primary Driver for Micro-LED Lighting: But for How Long?

1.1.2 Micro-LEDs in Cars: Beyond Energy Efficiency

1.1.3 Micro-LEDs: Expanding Markets and Design Potential

1.2 Objectives and Scope of this Report

1.3 Methodology of Report

1.3.1 Forecasting Methodology

1.4 Plan of Report

Chapter Two: Micro-LED Lighting: Technology Analysis

2.1 Origins

2.2 Advantages of Micro-LEDs Compared to LEDs for Lighting Applications

2.3 Disadvantages of Micro-LEDs for Lighting Applications

2.3.1 Hurdles for Lighting Manufacturers to Overcome

2.3.2 Micro-LED Manufacturing Challenges

2.4 How the Evolution of Micro-LEDs will Impact the Lighting Industry

2.5 Key Points from this Chapter

Chapter Three: Markets for Micro-LED Lighting: Ten-year Forecasts

3.1 Global Micro-LED Market for Lighting

3.2 Micro-LEDs in the Automotive Industry

3.2.1 Micro-LEDs in Exterior Automotive Lighting

3.2.2 Micro-LEDs in Interior Lighting

3.3 Residential Use of Micro-LEDs

3.3.1 Residential Lighting Markets for Micro-LEDs: Variations by Geography

3.4 Industrial Buildings and Micro-LED Lighting

3.5 Commercial Buildings and Micro-LED Lighting

3.5.1 Micro-LED Lighting in Offices and Institutional Buildings

3.5.2 Micro-LED Lighting in the Hospitality Industry

3.6 Outdoor Lighting

3.6.1 Impact of Government Action

3.6.2 Micro-LED Lighting and Smart Cities

3.7 Worldwide Micro-LED Lighting Market by Region

3.7.1 Policy and Economic Considerations

3.7.2 Environmental Policy

3.8 Key Points from this Chapter

Chapter Four: Key Suppliers in the Micro-LED Lighting Market

4.1 Rohinni (United States)

4.1.1 Perspectives on Rohinni's micro-LED Lighting Products and Strategies

4.2 S.R. Smith (United States)

4.3 San'an Optoelectronics (China)

4.3.1 Perspectives on San'an's micro-LED Lighting Products and Strategies

4.4 OSRAM (Germany)

4.4.1 Perspectives on Osram's micro-LED Lighting Products and Strategies

4.5 Optovate (U.K.)

List of Exhibits

Exhibit E-1: Positive Factors for Micro-LEDs in the Lighting Market

Exhibit E-2: Worldwide Micro-LED Lighting Market by Application (Millions Units)

Exhibit E-3: Micro-LED Lighting Market by Application ($ Millions)

Exhibit E-4: Micro-LED Lighting Market ($ Millions) by Region

Exhibit 2-1: LEDs and Micro-LEDs for the Lighting Industry

Exhibit 2-2: Current and Future Driver for Micro-LEDs in the Lighting Market

Exhibit 2-3: Technology and Product Scenarios for Micro-LED Lighting

Exhibit 3-1: Worldwide Market for Micro-LEDs ($ Millions)

Exhibit 3-2: Micro-LED Market: Automotive (Millions of Units)

Exhibit 3-3: Micro-LED Market: Automotive ($ Millions)

Exhibit 3-4: Micro-LED Market: Residential

Exhibit 3-5: Micro-LED Market: Residential - Breakout by Geography ($ Millions)

Exhibit 3-6: Micro-LED Market: Industrial Buildings

Exhibit 3-7: Micro-LED Market: Industrial Buildings - Breakout by Geography ($ Millions)

Exhibit 3-8: Micro-LED Market: Commercial Buildings

Exhibit 3-9: Micro-LED Market: Commercial Buildings - Breakout by Geography ($ Millions)

Exhibit 3-10: Micro-LED Market: Outdoor Lighting

Exhibit 3-11: Micro-LED Market: Outdoor Lighting - Breakout by Geography ($ Millions)

Exhibit 3-12: Micro-LEDs: North American Market Size

Exhibit 3-13: Micro-LEDS: European Market Size

Exhibit 3-14: Micro-LEDS: Asia Pacific Market Size

