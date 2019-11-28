Micro-LED Lighting: Analysis of Worldwide Markets through 2019-2027
The primary goal of this report is to identify the main business opportunities for the micro-LED lighting market, to quantify these opportunities, and establish a roadmap for the various technologies that make up the micro-LED lighting market.
The scope of this report includes all areas of the lighting industry where micro-LEDs are likely to have an impact. These include building lighting, outdoor lighting and automotive lighting. The report also discusses areas where micro-LED serves a role as a communications/control device for smart buildings of various kinds. The report includes ten-year forecasts in terms of volume, and value related to micro-LEDs for lighting for a number of key applications. The report has also analyzed the product/market strategies of leading companies in this space.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
E.1 Micro-LED Lighting: State of the Market
E.2 In the Lighting Zeitgeist: Micro-LEDs are Still LEDs
E.3 Low Barriers to Entry: Small Volumes and Fashion Factors
E.4 Lighting has Lower Performance than Display Applications
E.5 Ten-year Forecasts of Micro-LED Lighting: Break Out by Geography and Application
Chapter One: Introduction
1.1 Background of the Report
1.1.1 Energy Efficiency Remains the Primary Driver for Micro-LED Lighting: But for How Long?
1.1.2 Micro-LEDs in Cars: Beyond Energy Efficiency
1.1.3 Micro-LEDs: Expanding Markets and Design Potential
1.2 Objectives and Scope of this Report
1.3 Methodology of Report
1.3.1 Forecasting Methodology
1.4 Plan of Report
Chapter Two: Micro-LED Lighting: Technology Analysis
2.1 Origins
2.2 Advantages of Micro-LEDs Compared to LEDs for Lighting Applications
2.3 Disadvantages of Micro-LEDs for Lighting Applications
2.3.1 Hurdles for Lighting Manufacturers to Overcome
2.3.2 Micro-LED Manufacturing Challenges
2.4 How the Evolution of Micro-LEDs will Impact the Lighting Industry
2.5 Key Points from this Chapter
Chapter Three: Markets for Micro-LED Lighting: Ten-year Forecasts
3.1 Global Micro-LED Market for Lighting
3.2 Micro-LEDs in the Automotive Industry
3.2.1 Micro-LEDs in Exterior Automotive Lighting
3.2.2 Micro-LEDs in Interior Lighting
3.3 Residential Use of Micro-LEDs
3.3.1 Residential Lighting Markets for Micro-LEDs: Variations by Geography
3.4 Industrial Buildings and Micro-LED Lighting
3.5 Commercial Buildings and Micro-LED Lighting
3.5.1 Micro-LED Lighting in Offices and Institutional Buildings
3.5.2 Micro-LED Lighting in the Hospitality Industry
3.6 Outdoor Lighting
3.6.1 Impact of Government Action
3.6.2 Micro-LED Lighting and Smart Cities
3.7 Worldwide Micro-LED Lighting Market by Region
3.7.1 Policy and Economic Considerations
3.7.2 Environmental Policy
3.8 Key Points from this Chapter
Chapter Four: Key Suppliers in the Micro-LED Lighting Market
4.1 Rohinni (United States)
4.1.1 Perspectives on Rohinni's micro-LED Lighting Products and Strategies
4.2 S.R. Smith (United States)
4.3 San'an Optoelectronics (China)
4.3.1 Perspectives on San'an's micro-LED Lighting Products and Strategies
4.4 OSRAM (Germany)
4.4.1 Perspectives on Osram's micro-LED Lighting Products and Strategies
4.5 Optovate (U.K.)
List of Exhibits
Exhibit E-1: Positive Factors for Micro-LEDs in the Lighting Market
Exhibit E-2: Worldwide Micro-LED Lighting Market by Application (Millions Units)
Exhibit E-3: Micro-LED Lighting Market by Application ($ Millions)
Exhibit E-4: Micro-LED Lighting Market ($ Millions) by Region
Exhibit 2-1: LEDs and Micro-LEDs for the Lighting Industry
Exhibit 2-2: Current and Future Driver for Micro-LEDs in the Lighting Market
Exhibit 2-3: Technology and Product Scenarios for Micro-LED Lighting
Exhibit 3-1: Worldwide Market for Micro-LEDs ($ Millions)
Exhibit 3-2: Micro-LED Market: Automotive (Millions of Units)
Exhibit 3-3: Micro-LED Market: Automotive ($ Millions)
Exhibit 3-4: Micro-LED Market: Residential
Exhibit 3-5: Micro-LED Market: Residential - Breakout by Geography ($ Millions)
Exhibit 3-6: Micro-LED Market: Industrial Buildings
Exhibit 3-7: Micro-LED Market: Industrial Buildings - Breakout by Geography ($ Millions)
Exhibit 3-8: Micro-LED Market: Commercial Buildings
Exhibit 3-9: Micro-LED Market: Commercial Buildings - Breakout by Geography ($ Millions)
Exhibit 3-10: Micro-LED Market: Outdoor Lighting
Exhibit 3-11: Micro-LED Market: Outdoor Lighting - Breakout by Geography ($ Millions)
Exhibit 3-12: Micro-LEDs: North American Market Size
Exhibit 3-13: Micro-LEDS: European Market Size
Exhibit 3-14: Micro-LEDS: Asia Pacific Market Size
