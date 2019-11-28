Aleafia Health Launches International Medical Cannabis White Label Services

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: ALEF, OTC: ALEAF, FRA: ARAH) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) has completed production of its first white label production run of medical cannabis oils, for distribution in Australia. The cannabis oils were produced at the Company’s Paris Processing Facility and will be distributed by Melbourne, Australia based Montu Group Pty. Ltd. (“Montu Group”), leveraging their newly launched premium medical brand Circle.



The transaction represents the first production run of Aleafia Health’s newly launched international white label production service, which leverages the Company’s proven formulas and international distribution channels.

“We are pleased to leverage our established Australian sales channel and new relationship with Montu Group in this fast growing medical cannabis market. With the strength of our existing local distribution network and investments, we are increasing our Australian footprint, as we also deploy our cannabis education platform and clinic operations expertise,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “White label production also represents a new opportunity for us and highlights the strength of our value-added production ecosystem.”

“The launch of our medical cannabis brand Circle in Australia is strengthened by Aleafia Health’s proven product expertise derived from their proprietary set of over 10 million patient-related data points,” said Montu Group Managing Director Christopher Strauch. “Australia is a core pillar of our international expansion strategy, as one of the leading and fastest growing medical cannabis markets in the world. This relationship marks an important milestone in supporting our growing network of doctors to access high quality cannabis products.”

All necessary import permits from the Australian Department of Health have been secured, and the shipment is expected to be completed in late 2019, following receipt of necessary Health Canada export permits.

Aleafia Health contact:

Nicholas Bergamini, VP Investor Relations

1-833-TSX-ALEF (879-2533)

IR@AleafiaHealth.com

LEARN MORE: www.AleafiaHealth.com

Montu Group contact:

Christopher Strauch, Managing Director

Email: media@montugroup.com

Website: www.montugroup.com

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a leading, vertically integrated cannabis health and wellness company with four primary business units: Cannabis Cultivation & Products, Health & Wellness Clinics, Cannabis Education, and Consumer Experience with ecommerce, retail distribution and provincial supply agreements.

Aleafia Health owns three major cannabis product & cultivation facilities, two of which are licensed and operational including the first large-scale, operational outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules and sprays. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and operates internationally in three continents.

Innovation, the heart of Aleafia Health’s competitive advantage, has led to the Company maintaining a medical cannabis dataset with over 10 million data points to inform proprietary illness-specific product development and its highly differentiated education platform FoliEdge Academy. The Company is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value; the TSX Venture Exchange named Aleafia the 2019 top performing company prior to its graduation to the TSX.

About Montu Group:

Montu Group is a leading medical cannabis company with operations in Europe and Asia-Pacific. The company facilitates access to medical cannabis through education, quality products, and personalised service. Montu Group offers its premium Circle range of high-quality medical cannabis products to a growing network of doctors and pharmacists. The team has built trusted clinical support structures and forged strong relationships with the medical community, in line with its commitment to improve the lives of millions of patients, as laws and regulations evolve across international markets.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks contained in the Company’s annual information form filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.



