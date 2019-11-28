Green Shield Canada named one of Canada’s Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Shield Canada (GSC), a leading health and dental benefits provider and wide-reaching social enterprise, has been selected as one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures™.



This national program, run by Waterstone Human Capital, annually recognizes best-in-class Canadian organizations for fostering cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage.

“Awards like this are only made possible by talented, dedicated employees,” explains Zahid Salman, GSC President and CEO. “Our unique culture has been one of our defining characteristics and a key driver of our success since we were founded in 1957. It is based on a purpose-led, client focused and team first mindset, through which GSCers take great pride in giving back to our local communities and helping people live their healthiest lives.”

Mila Lucio, Executive Vice President, Human Resources & Social Impact, adds, “Time and again, our team at GSC embraces our mission of delivering meaningful solutions to improve health and well-being. Their enthusiasm for our corporate citizenship efforts and the partnerships we are forming to create shared value is inspiring, as is their active support for our various social impact initiatives – from our national focus on oral health and mental health, to the various local community organizations we support. At the same time, our employees are passionate about providing outstanding service to our clients and this has driven both the innovation we are known for, as well as the tremendous growth we’ve experienced over the past several years.”

The Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures program is in its 15th year and the full list of winners was published in the National Post on November 27.

“What’s remarkable about this year’s group of winning organizations is their commitment to corporate culture and their success in leveraging that culture as a competitive advantage,” says Marty Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of Canada’s Most Admired CEO Awards. “They each set a high bar when it comes to building great, high performance cultures that ultimately drive organizational growth and power the performance of their teams.”

