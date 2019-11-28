Medical and Research Grade Collagen Market Outlook to 2027 - Collagen Solutions, Croda International, Collagen Matrix

Europe Medical and Research Grade Collagen Market

Medical and Research Grade Collagen Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Source, Product, Application

PUNE, INDIA, November 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Global Medical and Research Grade Collagen Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Source (Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine, Others); Product (Gelatin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Native Collagen, Others); Application (Haemostats, Vascular Grafts, Tissue Scaffolds, Cartilage Repair, Wound Care, Bone Grafts, Others)” The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of medical and research grade collagen market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant medical and research grade collagen players in the market and their key developments.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007516/?EHM

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

The global medical and research grade collagen market is accounted to US$ 495.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 884.2 Mn by 2027. North America is the fastest growing region in the global medical and research grade collagens market. North America generates a significant demand for medical and research grade collagen owing to its significantly large pharmaceutical and healthcare sector which depends on medical grade collagen to develop drug delivery systems, bone grafts, tissue scaffolds, vascular grafts etc. The increasing health and medical issues in developed countries such as the US and Canada have led to the increasing use of collagen in medical applications. The most active companies in the North America medical and research grade collagen market include Koninklijke DSM N.V., Croda International Plc., Advanced Biomatrix Inc., and Collagen Matrix, Inc., among others

The medical and research grade collagen market is bifurcated based on source as bovine, porcine, poultry, marine, and others. In 2018, the bovine industry segment dominated the global medical and research grade collagen market. Collagen is abundantly available protein in mammal tissue and it has been used in medical applications for centuries. Bovine is basically obtained from the bone and skin of the cow. The use of this type of collagen is impacted by the cow’s development stage. This collagen delivers 18 amino acids which include 8 essential amino acids. It is a viable source of proline and glycine. Bovine collagen is used to produce medical devices and this collagen is derived from purified collagen extracts obtained from the bovine dermis. Many of the companies obtain the bovine raw material for medical applications mainly from veterinary controlled herds.

Ask for Discount at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00007516/?EHM

The global medical and research grade collagen market by geography is segmented into six regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Europe region is expected to account for the largest share of the global medical and research grade collagen market in 2018, followed by North America. In addition the, Germany and France are the two key countries in the Europe region which are expected to continue its dominance in terms of market share throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Some of the major players in the medical and research grade collagen market include Advanced Biomatrix Inc., Collagen Matrix, Inc., Collagen Solutions Plc, Cologenesis Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Croda International Plc, DSM, INNOCOLL, Integra Lifesciences, Nitta Gelatin Na Inc. and Rousselot among others.

The report segments the global medical and research grade collagen market as follows:

 Global Medical and Research Grade Collagen Market – By Source

• Bovine

• Porcine

• Poultry

• Marine

• Others

 Global Medical and Research Grade Collagen Market – By Product

• Gelatin

• Hydrolyzed Collagen

• Native Collagen

• Others

 Global Medical and Research Grade Collagen Market – By Application

• Haemostats

• Vascular Grafts

• Tissue Scaffolds

• Cartilage Repair

• Wound Care

• Bone Grafts

Purchase this Premium Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007516/?EHM

Contact Us

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.