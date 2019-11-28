Kwik Delivery partners with Winpart to deliver spare parts in less than 2 hours to customers in Nigeria

Kwik Delivery (www.Kwik.delivery) and Winpart announce today a partnership to ensure smooth, on-demand and flexible last-mile delivery of light auto spare parts to customers in Nigeria.

“The goal of Winpart, a division of CFAO Motors with a spread in several other African countries is to make available to motorists, quality auto parts from the Original Equipment (OEMs) Manufacturers like Denso, Bosch, Valeo, Philips, C-works, Riken, and a host of others explains, Olivier BUISSON, General Manager, Winpart.

“The heavy circulation of fake automotive spare parts in the Nigerian market has not only accounted for a great number of road accidents but also has led to the loss of lives and resources. We are changing this narrative.

“As we commence operation in Nigeria, we need a flexible, reliable and last-mile logistics partner that can adapt to the needs of each customer while delivering in less than two hours upon pick up of parcel. Kwik ticks all the right boxes and we are happy that this partnership will work for our customers”.

“In Nigeria as in anywhere else, auto spare parts are fast-moving consumer goods. Thanks to Kwik, Winpart will be able to supply gas filling stations with their orders within 2-hours declares Romain POIROT-LELLIG, Founder & CEO of Africa Delivery Technologies, who operates the Kwik platform. “The goal is to support Winpart and their customers grow their business while managing their inventory with quasi just-in-time leanness.” Winpart provides auto spare parts to the Total gas station network in Nigeria, among others.

About Kwik: Launched in Lagos, Nigeria, in June 2019, Kwik Delivery (www.Kwik.delivery) is an on-demand delivery platform focusing on the rich and diverse B2B and B2B2C market. It is developed and operated by French-Nigerian company Africa Delivery Technologies. More information on www.Kwik.delivery.

About Winpart: A division of CFAO Automotive, WinPart is the new aftermarket (IAM) spare parts wholesaler exclusively dedicated to export to Africa. Its knowledge of the African market, supported by CFAO group’s, allows it to propose new products adapted to the entire fleet of vehicles of each country where it operates.

About CFAO: CFAO (www.CFAOgroup.com) is a key player in specialized distribution in Africa and in French overseas territories, and a partner of choice for major international brands. The Group is a market leader in automotive and pharmaceutical distribution, and continues to grow in consumer goods, new technology and energy solutions. CFAO has a direct presence in 36 African countries and provides a gateway to 49 of the 54 countries that make up the African continent. The Group is also active in seven French overseas territories and in Asia. CFAO employs more than 15,000 people. CFAO is a subsidiary of the TTC Group (Japan). Find out more about the CFAO Group at www.CFAOgroup.com.



