Minister Shahid sends Independence Day greetings to Mauritania

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, His Excellency Abdulla Shahid has sent a message of felicitations to His Excellency Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania on the occasion of their Independence Day.

Minister’s message reads as follows:

“It gives me great pleasure to extend warm felicitations and good wishes to Your Excellency, the Government, and the people of Mauritania on the joyous occasion of your 59th Independence Day.

Please accept, Excellency, my best wishes for your good health and well-being and for further progress of the people of Mauritania and the assurances of my highest consideration.”



