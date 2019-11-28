Lithuanian Defense Market Forecasts, 2019-2024 - Annual Defense Expenditure to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithuanian Defense Market - Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.



The report offers detailed analysis of the Lithuania's defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. The report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.



In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:



The Lithuania's defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Lithuania's defense industry during 2020-2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country's expenditure and modernization patterns

Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to the army, navy, and air force. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

Porter's Five Force analysis of the Lithuania's defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the next 10 years

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Lithuania's defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis

Key Highlights



The growth in the Lithuanian defense expenditure is primarily expected to be fueled by the ever-present threat of Russian intervention within the country. Russia, which has demonstrated willingness to adopt aggressive military measures to secure its strategic interests continues to present a clear and present danger to Lithuanian national security.

The country has a fairly large population of Russo-phone people and remains wary of Russian attempts to influence them to destabilize the country. As such Lithuania is anticipated to invest heavily in modernizing its own defense capability, with specific emphasis on increasing the level of interoperability with other NATO allied forces. Lithuanian defense expenditure, which is valued at US$1.07 in 2019, is anticipated to stabilize and while the country's defense expenditure experienced a rapid growth rate of 22.68% over the historic period

On a cumulative basis, the country is expected to invest US$6.4 billion for defense purposes, of which US$2.2 billion is earmarked for capital expenditure to fund defense procurements. - The government's well-defined military modernization plans are expected to stimulate the expenditure over the next few years The MoD is expected to invest in JLTV vehicles, additional NASAMS air defense system, Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV), multipurpose helicopters and self propeleld artillery systems.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

3.1. Current Market Scenario

3.1.1. Procurement Programs

3.1.2. Key Drivers and Challenges

3.2. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast

3.2.1. Lithuanian annual defense expenditure to reach US$1.4 billion by 2024

3.2.2. Modernization and acquisition of military equipment and counter-terrorism to drive Lithuanian defense expenditure

3.2.3. The country's defense expenditure as a percentage of GDP is expected to average 2.01% over the forecast period

3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation

3.3.1. Capital expenditure's share of total expenditure to increase considerably over the forecast period

3.3.2. Capital expenditure budget is expected to increase over the forecast period

3.3.3. Per capita defense expenditure expected to increase over the forecast period

3.4. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast

3.4.1. Lithuanian homeland security (HLS) budget is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 13.02% over the forecast period

3.4.2. Organized crime forms the major component of homeland security expenditure

3.5. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets

3.5.1. Lithuanian defense expenditure is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.88% over the forecast period

3.5.2. Lithuanian military expenditure is low compared to countries with the largest defense expenditure

3.5.3. Lithuania allocates a low percentage of GDP to defense

3.6. Market Opportunities: Key Trends and Growth Stimulators

3.6.1. Top 10 Defense Market Sectors by Value (US$ Million) - Projections over 2019-2024



4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

4.1. Import Market Dynamics

4.1.1. The country's current need to modernize its armed forces will drive defense imports

4.1.2. Germany was the leading supplier of arms to Lithuania during the period 2014-2018, a trend that is expected to continue over the forecast period

4.1.3. Artillery accounted for the majority of defense imports during 2014-2018

4.2. Export Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Lithuania does not export a large volume of arms due to its undeveloped domestic industry



5. Industry Dynamics

5.1. Market Regulation

5.1.1. Lithuanian Ministry of Economy enforces a comprehensive defense offset policy

5.1.2. Lithuanian prohibits any foreign direct investment in defense sector

5.2. Market Entry Route

5.2.1. Budgeting process

5.2.2. Government-to-government agreements are the preferred market entry route for foreign OEMs



6. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

6.1. Competitive Landscape Overview

6.1.1. Foreign suppliers manufacture defense systems overseas and deliver them to Lithuania

6.1.2. Lithuanian Market Share Analysis, 2019-2024



7. Business Environment and Country Risk

7.1. Economic Performance

7.1.1. GDP Per Capita

7.1.2. GDP, Current Prices

7.1.3. Exports of Goods and Services (LCU Billion)

7.1.4. Imports of Goods and Services (LCU Billion)

7.1.5. Gross National Disposable Income (US$ Billion)

7.1.6. Local Currency Unit per US$

7.1.7. Market Capitalization of Listed Companies (US$ Billion)

7.1.8. Market Capitalization of Listed Companies (% of GDP)

7.1.9. Government Cash Surplus/Deficit as a Percentage of GDP

7.1.10. Goods Exports as a Percentage of GDP

7.1.11. Goods Imports as a Percentage of GDP

7.1.12. Services Imports as a Percentage of GDP

7.1.13. Service Exports as a Percentage of GDP

7.1.14. Foreign Direct Investment, Net (BoP, Current US$ Billion)

7.1.15. Net Foreign Direct Investment as a Percentage of GDP

7.1.16. Mining, Manufacturing, Utilities Output



Companies Mentioned



Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Soltam Systems

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

ARTEC GmbH

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace

SaaB

Mesko

Raytheon

Lockheed Martin

Atlas

Altechna

Elsis

FTMC

Giraits Ginkluots Gamykla AB

