Information Technology Association of Canada transforms for the future

/EIN News/ -- Mississagua, ON, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Information Technology Association of Canada (ITAC), the leading Canadian tech industry association, announced the launch of its new corporate brand identity and logo, TECHNATION. This change comes at a time when the Association is evolving its service offerings to members and expanding its national reach. The announcement was made during the annual ITAC Ingenious Awards Program gala last evening, held in Toronto.

“We feel Canada as a nation must make a serious choice to embrace technology across all of our public and industry sector’s or we stand a chance of losing our global competitiveness, “explained Angela Mondou, president and CEO, ITAC. “TECHNATION represents the necessary power of collaboration across industry, government, academia and community required to keep Canada future ready as a Technology leader. It also clearly demonstrates our role as a leader in Canada’s ever evolving digital economy.”

The new name, logo and tagline, Uniting technology, government and community for Canada’s future – came about after a strategic branding process that looked at creating an innovative leader-brand for today, and into the future. It included member, stakeholder and industry consultations and strategic planning sessions.

“ITAC has a long legacy of successes and has acted as the representative and advocate of Canada’s information, communications and technology (ICT) sector for more than 60 years,” added Kevin Peesker, president, Microsoft Canada and Chair, ITAC National Board of Directors. “The Canadian tech industry has changed and evolved significantly over the history of ITAC. It is our belief that Canada will be a global leader in technology and innovation if we work together with passion and vision. We are thrilled with the evolution ITAC and look forward to our Association’s future as TECHNATION.”

ITAC will officially begin to roll-out the new identity in January 2020.

About Information Technology Association of Canada (ITAC)

As Canada’s national ICT business association, the Information Technology Association of Canada (ITAC) champions the development of a robust and sustainable digital economy in Canada. A vital connection between business and government, we provide our members with the advocacy, networking and professional development services that help them to thrive nationally and compete globally.

A prominent advocate for the expansion of Canada’s innovative capacity, ITAC encourages technology adoption to capitalize on productivity and performance opportunities across all sectors. A member-driven not-for-profit, ITAC has served as the authoritative national voice of the $184 billion ICT industry for over 60 years. More than 39,000 Canadian ICT firms create and supply goods and services that contribute to a more productive, competitive, and innovative society. The ICT sector generates over one million jobs directly and indirectly and invests $6.1 billion annually in R&D, more than any other private sector performer.

Janet Gibson Eichner Information Technology Association of Canada 416-357-8908 jgibson_eichner@itac.ca



