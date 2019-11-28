Global $3.28B Poultry Feed Market by Animal Type, Ingredient & Geography - Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Poultry Feed Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global poultry feed market was valued at USD 3.28 billion which is projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.1%, during the forecast period 2019-2024.



The increasing demand for poultry meat products is the major factor which is driving the market. The increasing industrial livestock production and the increasing demand for organic feed are two other factors augmenting the growth of the market studied.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand for Poultry Meat Products is Driving the Market



The poultry sector is one of the fastest growing meat sector owing to the increase in poultry meat consumption. Increasing the productivity of poultry is critical to feeding the growing global population. However, high feed prices are acting as a restraint to the poultry feed market. Global poultry meat production is growing, with two-thirds of the increase originating in the Asia-Pacific region itself. The United States consumption of poultry meat is also increasing because it is considered as a convenient product and easily available in the market.



Asia-Pacific Dominates the World Market



The demand for poultry feed continues to be high in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific. Countries like China and India have an increasing preference for broiler meat. This leads to the increasing use of quality feed for the increasing poultry population. Also, the global poultry meat production is growing, with two-thirds of the increase originating in the Asia-Pacific region itself.



Competitive Landscape



The global poultry feed market is fairly fragmented, with the presence of various participants across several regions. The market studied displays unique characteristics, such as very few large manufacturing companies on the one hand, and on the other hand, a highly unorganized market with several regional players with small market shares. The leading companies are focused on acquiring feed mills and small manufacturing facilities for the expansion of their businesses, in both domestic and international markets.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Animal Type

5.1.1 Layer

5.1.2 Broiler

5.1.3 Turkey

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Ingredient

5.2.1 Cereal

5.2.2 Oilseed Meal

5.2.3 Oil

5.2.4 Molasses

5.2.5 Fish Oil & Fish Meal

5.2.6 Supplements

5.2.7 Other Ingredients

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.5 Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Charoen Pokphand Foods

6.3.2 Cargill Inc.

6.3.3 Alltech Inc.

6.3.4 Archer Daniels Midland

6.3.5 De Heus B.V.

6.3.6 Land O' Lakes Inc.

6.3.7 ForFarmers

6.3.8 Nutreco N.V.

6.3.9 Invivo

6.3.10 BASF SE



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qa5475

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.