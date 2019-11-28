Home Furniture Market Report 2019-2024: Covers Online & Offline Distribution Channels

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Home Furniture Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period, 2019-2024.



Key Highlights



The growing need for shifting and settling down has led to an upsurge in the demand for home furniture.

Increasing demand for smart furniture is also projected to contribute toward the growth of the global home furniture market significantly.

Increasing deterioration in the quality of the furniture has led the customers to purchase home furniture, globally. Low lending rates, along with the penetration of online stores in emerging economies, may surge the global market share.

The global market is highly adaptive as per the changing trends and observes increasing competition from new entrants.

The number of single- and two-person households has been increasing, resulting in the demand for small and portable furniture. Consumers have also been looking for furniture that is multi-purpose, foldable, and technology-driven, especially when it comes to living in smaller spaces.

Major Market Trends



Bedroom Furniture Segment



The rising demand for multifunctional furniture is expected to bolster the growth prospects of the bedroom segment. With an expanding global population, the real estate prices have plummeted significantly in most parts of the world, especially in cities and urban areas. This has led to a considerable reduction in house sizes.



As rooms are getting smaller, customers are increasingly looking for furniture that is compact and easily movable to allow for efficient use of the available space. To cater to such requirements, the vendor companies have introduced multifunctional furniture with storage facilities. Most modern furniture products, like tables and beds, come with additional storage spaces.



Living Room & Dining Room Furniture Segment



This market segment includes furniture used in living rooms, parlors, lounges, lobbies, and dining rooms. This segment includes sofas, chairs, coffee and dining tables, bookshelves, and other pieces of furniture for storage.



The global home furniture market focuses on furniture that is made primarily of wood and used in living and dining rooms. It includes a bar, coffee, and other occasional side tables, dining and buffet tables, TV and media stands, bookshelves, wine, and other cabinets, chests, and other living and dining room storage furniture.



Competitive Landscape



The report covers major international players operating in the global home furniture market. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with technological advancements and product innovations, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and tapping new markets.



Competition for home furnishing stores includes department stores, mass merchandisers, home improvement stores, and online and mail-order retailers. Brick-and-mortar home furnishings stores are facing increasing competition from a proliferation of direct online merchants. Online-only retailers are gaining market share, as consumers shift to buying home furnishings and housewares over the internet.



Mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations are among the key strategies adopted by the manufacturers. For instance, in June 2018, Herman Miller acquired a 33% stake in Nine United Denmark A/S. The other strategies observed in the industry include new product development and distribution network expansion to enhance business revenues.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Trends Influencing the Global Home Furniture Market

4.5 Value Chain Analysis of the Global Home Furniture Market

4.6 Millennials and the Housing Market

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8 E-commerce Impact on the Global Home Furniture Market

4.9 Technological Innovations



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Furniture

5.1.1.1 Living Room & Dining Room Furniture

5.1.1.2 Bedroom Furniture

5.1.1.3 Kitchen Furniture

5.1.1.4 Lamps & Lighting Furniture

5.1.1.5 Plastic & Other Furniture

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Offline

5.2.2 Online

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 South America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.4 Asia-Pacific

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IKEA

6.1.2 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

6.1.3 Williams-Sonoma Inc.

6.1.4 Target Corporation

6.1.5 Wayfair Inc.

6.1.6 Home Depot Inc.

6.1.7 Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

6.1.8 Heritage Home Group

6.1.9 La-Z-Boy

6.1.10 Rooms To Go

6.1.11 Mattress Firm

6.1.12 Herman Miller



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE GLOBAL HOME FURNITURE MARKET



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



