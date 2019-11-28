National transport master plan reviewed

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 28 - The National Master Plan for transport sector was analysed on Wednesday during a session of Cabinet Council’s Economic Commission chaired by the President João Lourenço.,

In its final statement reached Angop Wednesday, the Commission identifies the priorities relating to the development and management of infrastructure in the transport sector.

The document also foresees legal changes for its implementation and comes up with proposals for institutional development.

The legal tool also recommends improvements in the Master Plan that will be forwarded to the Cabinet Council for debate in January 2020.

The session also approved Tax Report Regulation Regime with Financial Information for the implementation of Angola/ US Intergovernmental agreement, aimed to launch Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA).

The Economic Commission was also informed about reform on payment system in Angola, in the light of the technical assistance from the World Bank.

The Commission also learnt of the results of Angolan Mission to the annual meeting of the IMF and WB, held on 14-20 October, 2019.

