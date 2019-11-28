World Aroma Ingredients Market: Set to Surpass the $15 Billion Mark by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aroma Ingredients Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Aroma Ingredients Market size is expected to reach $15,396.6 million by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).



Wide application in cosmetic and personal care industry is the main factor leading to the high demand of aroma ingredients worldwide. Almost all of the products from cosmetic industry such as body lotions, creams, shampoos, soaps, perfumes and deodorants are having aroma ingredients.



Further, factors growing awareness regarding the cosmetic and personal care products, enhanced attention towards personal hygiene are further fuelling the demand for aroma ingredients. In addition, the rise in disposable income and improved lifestyle across most of the geographies are few other reasons for high market growth.



A wide product portfolio along with brilliant product innovation is the common strategies adopted by almost all of the key market participants in this market. For instance, BASF has expanded its reach to Nigeria by opening a new application technology laboratory for developing personal care solutions for African people. In Nov 2018, BASF has launched Euperlan OP White and Cegesoft Peel, two new ingredients for fulfilling the demands of personal care market. In March 2019, Symrise has launched SymLite G8, plant based ingredient for cosmetic markets.



In April 2018, BASF has introduced new ingredients Polymer Rheocare XGN and Tinosorb S Lite Aqua, two new personal care ingredients which helps in protecting hair and skin.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Natural Ingredients and Synthetic Ingredients. Based on the Application, the market is segmented into Homecare, Personal care, Fine Fragrances & Perfumes and Other Applications. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Companies Mentioned



Mane S.A.

Givaudan S.A.

Symrise AG

Takasago International Corporation

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Firmenich S.A.

Kao Corporation

Robertet S.A.

Sensient Technologies Corporation



BASF SE

Key Strategies Deployed in the Aroma Ingredients Market



Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements



Apr 2019 - IFF has collaborated with Yellowstone Forever in order to launch a new Living Floral' collection of Fragrance Tonics and Moisturizing Oils extracted from plant species at Yellowstone National Park.

Feb 2019 - Symrise has teamed up with Probi for developing for development of probiotic based cosmetic ingredients.

Product Launches & Expansions



Sep 2019 - Kao introduced high-end Eau de Parfum and Eau de Toilette luxury collection from Molton Brown in order to enhance luxury fragrance collection.

Aug 2019 - Firmenich has opened a new first Fine Fragrance Atelier in Latin America for expanding its footprint in fragrances business.

Aug 2019 - Symrise has opened a new application laboratory in Germany for developing cosmetic ingredients.

June 2019 - Givaudan has opened a new innovation center in Switzerland focusing on creating flavors and fragrances solutions.

May 2019 - IFF has opened a new L'Atelier du Parfumeur in order to expand its global reach to Grasse, France.

May 2019 - Kao expanded its reach to Indonesia by opening a new joint venture company named after PT Apical Kao Chemicals in order to enhance its chemical business.

Mar 2019 - Symrise has launched SymLite G8, plant based ingredient for cosmetic markets.

Mar 2019 - Givaudan has launched Sensityl, a sustainable concentrate of marine biotechnology for cosmetics whose fragrance can influence the mood of the customers positively.

Feb 2019 - BASF has expanded its reach to Nigeria by opening a new application technology laboratory for developing personal care solutions for African people.

Mergers & Acquisitions



Aug 2019 - Givaudan has acquired Fragrance Oils for enhancing the fragrances solutions for personal care, fine fragrances and home care applications.

May 2019 - Symrise has taken over Cutech for cosmetic ingredients and finished formulations.

May 2019 - Givaudan has taken over Albert Vieille in order to expand the natural ingredients for fragrances.

