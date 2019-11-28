2019 Data Center Switch Market Research Report
The Data Center Switch market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5%.
Core, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.8 Billion by the year 2025, Core will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$279 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$252.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.
In Japan, Core will reach a market size of US$612.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$922.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Arista Networks, Inc.
- Bay Microsystems, Inc.
- Centec Networks (Su Zhou) Co. Ltd.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Cumulus Networks Inc.
- Dell Technologies
- D-Link Corporation
- Edge-Core Networks Corporation
- Extreme Networks, Inc.
- Fortinet, Inc.
- H3C Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P. (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Juniper Networks, Inc.
- Lenovo
- Mellanox Technologies, Inc.
- NEC Corporation
- Quanta Cloud Technology
- Silicom Ltd.
- ZTE Corporation
