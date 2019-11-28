Russia E-Cigarette Regulatory Report 2019 - Product Restrictions, Labelling, Advertising, Age Restrictions, Retail Channels and Taxation

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Russia E-Cigarette Regulatory Report: E-Cig And Heated Tobacco Laws On The Horizon" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Russia has still not regulated e-cigarettes and heated tobacco however there are currently voluntary standards in place.



Although future regulation in a number of areas is expected to be more lenient than Europe's Tobacco Products Directive (TPD), a number of proposals and restrictions have started to appear.

This report details existing and proposed legislation within Russia relating to topics including product restrictions, labelling, advertising, age restrictions, retail channels and taxation.

Topics Covered



Executive summary

Regulatory landscape (update)

National regulatory framework

Product restrictions

Age restrictions

Labelling, packaging and product restrictions

Obligation to notify (update)

Retail channel restrictions

Public usage

Advertising and marketing

Taxation (update)

Relevant regulations

Relevant bodies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1dugln

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.