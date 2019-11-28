European CLP Regulations Report 2019: Focus on Toxicity & Notifications

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Toxicity and Notifications: A Two-Part Guide To European CLP Regulations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In Europe, all chemical substances and mixtures are now classified according to their toxicity levels, and it is necessary that these products are assessed by the industry before being placed on the market.



Those that are deemed potentially harmful are subject to several requirements, as mandated by the European Union's Classification, Labelling and Packaging (CLP) Regulations.

Rather than providing guidance on all regulations that may apply in all member states of the EU, this report duo focuses on an important piece of legislation: Regulation (EC) No 1272/2008 on the Classification, Labelling and Packaging of Substances and Mixtures (CLP regulation).

Key Topics Covered



Part One

Executive summary

Introduction

CLP and cannabis extracts

Generic obligations

Acute Toxicity Estimate

Labelling requirements dependent on the hazard

Hazard pictograms

Precautionary statement

General rules for the application of labels

General packaging rules

Part Two

Executive summary

Introduction

General obligation to notify

Notification to national poison centres

Obligations related to packaging

