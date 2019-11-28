Global Pharmacovigilance & Drug Safety Software Market Report 2019-2027 | Driven by Rising Incidences of Adverse Drug Reactions & Globalization of Pharmacovigilance

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Software Type; Delivery Mode; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pharmacovigilance (PV) and drug safety software market is expected to reach US$ 262.02 Mn in 2027 from US$ 151.07 Mn in 2018. The pharmacovigilance (PV) and drug safety software market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019-2027.



The market is driven by factors such as, rising incidences of adverse drug reactions (ADRs) and globalization of pharmacovigilance. However, expensive technology may limit the growth of the market to a certain extent.



The pharmacovigilance (PV) and drug safety software are used to recognize the cause of drug withdrawal and helps to inhibit unnecessary future events. These software are beneficial to those involved in drug making process like clinical research organization and pharmaceutical companies. These software help companies to manage huge data generated due to adverse drug reaction events. Help to maintain data for regulatory inspection and approval. These software lets global information to be shared rapidly and economically.



Though there are many advantages of pharmacovigilance (PV) and drug safety software the software deployment cost is expensive. Large pharma companies having good infrastructure for pharmacovigilance process in house prefer for on-premise. These require huge capital upfront. Hence, high price for installation of pharmacovigilance (PV) and drug safety software is anticipated to hinder the growth of market.



Global pharmacovigilance (PV) and drug safety software market was segmented by software type, delivery mode and end user. The software type was segmented as fully integrated software, adverse event reporting software, drug safety audits software, and issue tracking software. By delivery mode it is categorized in on-premise and cloud based. By end-user contract research organizations (CRO's), pharmaceutical and biotech companies, business process outsourcing.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report are, Drug Safety and Effectiveness Network, European Medicines Agency, Food and Drug Administration, National Adverse Drug Event Monitoring Centre, National Center for Biotechnology Information, Pharmacovigilance Program of India, World Health Organization, Canadian Institutes of Health Research, Indian Council of Medical Research, Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market - By Software Type

1.3.2 Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market - By Delivery Mode

1.3.3 Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market - By End-user

1.3.4 Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market - By Geography



2. Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Incidences of Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs)

5.1.2 Globalization of Pharmacovigilance

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Expensive Technology

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growth Opportunities in Developing Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Artificial Intelligence in Pharmacovigilance

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

6.2 Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis

6.3 Performance of Key Players



7. Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) And Drug Safety Software Analysis - by Software Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market, By Product & Services 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Adverse Event Reporting Software Market

7.4 Drug Safety Audits Software

7.5 Issue Tracking Software

7.6 Fully Integrated Software



8. Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market Analysis - by Delivery Mode

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market, By Delivery Mode 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 On-premise Market

8.4 Cloud- Based Market



9. Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market Analysis - by End-user

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market, By End-user 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies Market

9.4 Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Market

9.5 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Firms Market



10. Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Geographical Analysis

10.1 North America Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

10.2 Europe Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

10.3 Asia Pacific Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

10.4 Middle East & Africa Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

10.5 South And Central America Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027



11. Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies in the Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market, 2016-2019

11.3 Organic Developments

11.4 Inorganic Developments



12. Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market - Key Company Profiles

12.1 AB Cube

12.2 United Biosource LLC

12.3 ArisGlobal LLC

12.4 Sparta Systems

12.5 Oracle

12.6 Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd.

12.7 Extedo

12.8 Ennov

12.9 MaxApplication

12.10 Online Business Applications Inc.



