Global NGS Sample Preparation Market Report 2019 | Market Set to Exhibit a Robust CAGR of 15.54% During 2019-2025

The NGS sample preparation industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 15.54% during the forecast period, 2019-2025. The NGS sample preparation market generated $1,140 million in revenue in 2018, in terms of value.



The NGS sample preparation market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as the rising prevalence of genetic disorders and infectious diseases, increasing direct-to-consumer genetic testing, and increasing research in the field of genomics.

However, there are significant challenges that are restraining market growth. These challenges include cost constraints pertaining to automated NGS sample preparation affecting adoption, lack of high complexity genetic testing centers, and regulatory uncertainty.



The development of automated sample preparation equipment and consumables has achieved huge success over the past year with automated workstations and specialized kits now available across major regions proving the potential of this equipment to lower cost and ease sequencing research around the globe.



The NGS sample preparation research provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including product optimization, and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products and manufacturers allied with the market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception of the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, the growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global NGS sample preparation market.



The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the NGS sample preparation market include Agilent Technologies, Aurora Biomed, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Hamilton Company, Illumina, New England Biolabs, Tecan Trading AG, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited, PerkinElmer, Promega Corporation, QIAGEN, Swift Biosciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, among others.

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global NGS sample preparation market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global NGS sample preparation market?

How is each segment expected to grow in the global NGS sample preparation market during the forecast period and what is the estimated revenue to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2025?

What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market? What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for NGS sample preparation?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global NGS sample preparation market? What is the current market dominance for each of these leading players?

What would be the compound growth rate witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2019-2025?

What are the key applications in the global NGS sample preparation market? What are the major segments of these applications?

Which are the dominant therapeutic areas of the global NGS sample preparation market? Which is the fastest-growing therapeutic area in the global NGS sample preparation market?

Who are the key manufacturers and service providers in the global NGS sample preparation market, and what are their contributions? What is the growth potential of each major NGS sample preparation provider?

What is the scope of the global NGS sample preparation market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa?

1 Research Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Data Sources

1.4 Assumptions and Limitations

1.5 Data and Prediction Modelling



2 Market Overview

2.1 The Basic NGS Workflow

2.2 Global NGS Sample Preparation Market Scenario



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.1.1 Short Term Driver

3.1.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders

3.1.2 Current Drivers

3.1.2.1 Increasing Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing

3.1.2.2 Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

3.1.3 Long Term Driver

3.1.3.1 Increasing Research Funding in the Field of Genomics

3.2 Restraints

3.2.1 Short Term Restraint

3.2.1.1 High Cost of Automated NGS Sample Preparation Instruments

3.2.2 Current Restraint

3.2.2.1 Lack of Advanced Genetic Testing Centers

3.2.3 Long Term Restraint

3.2.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Standards

3.3 Market Opportunities

3.3.1 Adoption of Automated NGS Sample Preparation in the Emerging Markets

3.3.2 Technological Advancements in NGS Sample Preparation

3.3.3 Opportunity (by Product)

3.3.3.1 Workstations

3.3.3.2 Consumables

3.3.4 Opportunity (by Application)

3.3.4.1 DNA Sequencing

3.3.4.2 Metagenomics

3.3.5 Opportunity (by Region)

3.3.5.1 North America

3.3.5.2 APAC



4 Automated NGS Sample Preparation Market: Industry Insights

4.1 Key Developments

4.1.1 Product Launch

4.1.2 Collaborations, Partnerships and Agreements:

4.1.3 Product Enhancements

4.1.4 Acquisitions

4.1.5 Business Expansions

4.2 Industry Trends

4.2.1 Preference for Automated NGS Sample Preparation Workstations Integrated with QC (Quality Control)

4.2.2 Growing Trend for the Preference of Customized Automated NGS Sample Preparation Platform



5 Next-Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market, End-User & Pricing Analysis

5.1 Satisfaction Level of Different Instruments (by Brand)

5.2 Pricing Analysis of Preferred Products - Step Wise (Sample Quantification, Library Preparation, Target Enrichment, Library Quantification)

5.3 Pricing Analysis - Accessories and Components

5.4 Pricing Analysis - Consumables



6 NGS Sample Preparation Market (by Product)

6.1 Automated Workstations

6.1.1 Open Systems

6.1.2 Closed Systems

6.2 Standalone Automation Instruments

6.2.1 Fragment Analyzer

6.2.2 Ultrasonicator/ Sonicator

6.2.3 DNA/RNA Shearing Instruments

6.2.4 Template Preparation Instruments

6.2.5 DNA Selection Instruments

6.2.6 Nucleic Acid Extraction/Isolation System

6.3 Consumables

6.3.1 Sample Extraction and Isolation Kits

6.3.2 Sample Purification Kits

6.3.3 Library Preparation Kits

6.3.3.1 DNA Library Preparation Kits

6.3.3.2 RNA Library Preparation Kits

6.3.3.3 FFPE DNA Kits

6.3.3.4 ChIP-Seq Library Preparation

6.3.3.5 Library Quantitation

6.3.3.6 Library Amplification

6.3.3.7 Library Preparation Accessories

6.3.4 Clean-up and Selection Kits

6.3.5 Target Enrichment Kits

6.3.6 Microbiome DNA Enrichment

6.3.7 Other Consumables

6.4 Accessories and Components



7 NGS Sample Preparation Market (by Workflow)

7.1 Sample Extraction/Isolation

7.2 Sample Quantification

7.3 Quality Control

7.4 Fragmentation

7.5 Library preparation

7.6 Target Enrichment

7.7 Library Quantification

7.8 Pooling



8 NGS Sample Preparation Market (by Therapeutic Area)

8.1 Oncology

8.2 Human Genetics/Population Genetics

8.3 Prenatal/Neonatal

8.4 Infectious Diseases

8.5 Other Therapeutic Areas



9 NGS Sample Preparation Market (by Application)

9.1 DNA Sequencing

9.2 Whole-Genome Sequencing

9.3 RNA Sequencing

9.4 Methylation Sequencing

9.5 Metagenomics

9.6 Single Cell Sequencing

9.7 Others



10 NGS Sample Preparation Market (by End-User)

10.1 Hospitals and Clinics

10.2 Academic and Research Institutes

10.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

10.4 Other End-Users



11 NGS Sample Preparation Market (by Region)

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America

11.2.1 U.S.

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 France

11.3.3 U.K.

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Netherlands

11.3.7 Russia

11.3.8 Rest-of-Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.3 Australia

11.4.4 India

11.4.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Mexico

11.5.3 Rest-of-Latin-America

11.6 Middle East and Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Share Analysis

12.2 Product Benchmarking

12.3 Growth Share Analysis by End-User

12.4 Growth Share Analysis by Region

12.5 Growth Share Analysis by Product



13 Strategic Recommendations

13.1 Key Takeaways

13.2 Benchmarking Roche, Qiagen and Illumina Position in NGS Sample Preparation Market

13.3 Gap Analysis

13.4 Business Expansion Opportunity Mapping

13.4.1 By Product

13.4.2 By Region

13.5 Investment Opportunities

13.6 SWOT Analysis

13.7 Propitious Strategies to Succeed in NGS Sample Preparation Market

13.7.1 Optimizing Existing Products for Existing Customers

13.7.2 Expanding into Niche Applications



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Agilent Technologies

14.1.1 Company Overview

14.1.2 Role of Agilent Technologies in the Global NGS Sample Preparation Market

14.1.3 Financials

14.1.4 Key Insights about Financial Health of the Company

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2 Aurora Biomed Inc.

14.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

14.4 Danaher Corporation

14.5 Eppendorf AG

14.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

14.7 Hamilton Company

14.8 Illumina Inc.

14.9 New England Biolabs Inc.

14.10 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited

14.11 PerkinElmer Inc.

14.12 Promega Corporation

14.13 QIAGEN N.V.

14.14 Swift Biosciences Inc.

14.15 Tecan Group

14.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



