Premiumisation in Snacks: A Framework for Growth, 2019 Report

The "Premiumisation in Snacks: A Framework for Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Premiumisation in Snacks: A Framework for Growth global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Packaged Food market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands.



Premiumisation - the ability of a snack to elevate consumer perception and command higher prices - is a complex process. This report aims to distil this multifaceted trend into a framework with three core elements: ingredients, packaging and channel. This framework can help quantify the current state of Premiumisation in snacks, revealing an inverse relationship between relative premiumisation and volume growth. It can also help brands identify potential white spaces for premium innovation.



It also offers strategic analysis on driving packaged food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like new product developments, packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.



Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction Defining Premiumisation A Conceptual Framework The state of premiumisation in snacks The State of Premiumisation in snacks Premiumisation Versus Volume Growth Moving Up the Ladder Appendix

