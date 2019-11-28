Kaolin Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2025 - Global Market is Projected to Grow by $1.8 Billion
The "Kaolin - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Kaolin market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.7%. Paper, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.3%.
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2 Billion by the year 2025, Paper will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$89.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$82.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Paper will reach a market size of US$188.6 Million by the close of the analysis period.
As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$296.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- 20 Microns Ltd.
- Active Minerals International LLC
- Ashapura China Clay Company
- BASF SE
- Burgess Pigment Company
- Eicl Ltd.
- Goonvean Holdings Ltd.
- Imerys
- I-Minerals Inc.
- KaMin LLC.
- Kaolin (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
- Kaolin EAD
- Kerakaolin, PLC
- Lasselsberger GmbH
- Manek Group of Companies
- Minotaur Exploration Limited
- Mota Ceramic Solutions. SA
- Prosco Resources Limited
- Quarzwerke GmbH
- SCR-Sibelco N.V.
- Sedlecky Kaolin A.S.
- Shree Ram Minerals
- Thiele Kaolin Company
- Uma Group of Kaolin
