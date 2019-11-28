There were 445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,013 in the last 365 days.

Kaolin Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2025 - Global Market is Projected to Grow by $1.8 Billion

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kaolin - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Kaolin market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.7%. Paper, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.3%.

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2 Billion by the year 2025, Paper will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$89.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$82.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Paper will reach a market size of US$188.6 Million by the close of the analysis period.

As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$296.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.

Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

  • 20 Microns Ltd.
  • Active Minerals International LLC
  • Ashapura China Clay Company
  • BASF SE
  • Burgess Pigment Company
  • Eicl Ltd.
  • Goonvean Holdings Ltd.
  • Imerys
  • I-Minerals Inc.
  • KaMin LLC.
  • Kaolin (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
  • Kaolin EAD
  • Kerakaolin, PLC
  • Lasselsberger GmbH
  • Manek Group of Companies
  • Minotaur Exploration Limited
  • Mota Ceramic Solutions. SA
  • Prosco Resources Limited
  • Quarzwerke GmbH
  • SCR-Sibelco N.V.
  • Sedlecky Kaolin A.S.
  • Shree Ram Minerals
  • Thiele Kaolin Company
  • Uma Group of Kaolin

