Angola emphasizes greater cooperation for Gulf of Guinea's security

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 28 - Angola defends a coordinated action between the Gulf of Guinea states to reinforce maritime security in the region, said the Angolan Foreign Affairs Ministry (MIREX)’s director for multilateral affairs, Mário Constantino last Wednesday.,

The official made this statement to the press, on the second day of the experts session, in preparation for the 49th meeting of the United Nations Permanent Advisory Committee on Security Issues in Central Africa (UNSAC).

He said the Guinea Gulf (GG region has eight percent of the world's oil resources, according to official data, as well as significant fishing activity and maritime traffic.

This picture, according to Mario Constantino, makes the area one of the most dangerous places for sailors.

Mário Constantino, also Angola's Focal Point at UNSAC, understands that while countries have national strategies to combat piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, only international cooperation can make the region safer, more effective and peace-oriented.

He noted that during Wednesday’s maritime safety-dominated session, participants advised countries to seek funding to improve safety conditions.

"Angola attaches importance to security in the Gulf of Guinea because of the importance the sea has for our economy," he said.

Regarding disarmament, which was another theme of the day, the source explained that the degree of implementation of the conventions on the adhesion of countries to the arms trade treaty was assessed, which, for the time being, most of the countries of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) have not yet joined.

He clarified that adherence to this instrument is fundamental for maintaining security in the region, as it prohibits the illegal circulation of small arms.

Angola is guiding the work of the 49th UNSAC meeting, after taking over on Tuesday the rotating chair of the committee, created in 1991.

The Gulf of Guinea members are Angola, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Togo, Benin, Nigeria, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Sao Tome and Principe, Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Congo.

The experts Work continues his Thursday.

