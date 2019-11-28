Statement on Tanzanian Local Elections

The United States is deeply concerned by reports of irregularities in Tanzania’s November 24 local elections. Election officials overwhelmingly excluded opposition candidates during the election process. This troubling development calls into question the credibility of the election process and results. The Government of Tanzania’s refusal to provide observation accreditation in a timely manner to credible, experienced organizations further erodes confidence in the process



