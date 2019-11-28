/EIN News/ -- WISeKey to Ring the NASDAQ Opening Bell on December 4

The ceremony can also be viewed live at https://livestream.com/nasdaq/live from 9:27am ET

Announces Listing of its American Depositary Shares on the Nasdaq

Geneva & Zug, Switzerland, November 28, 2019 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company today announced that The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) has approved the Company’s American Depositary Shares (ADRs) for listing on the Nasdaq. Trading of the ADRs is expected to commence on December 4, 2019 under the symbol “WKEY”.

The Bank of New York Mellon is serving as depositary for the ADRs with each ADR representing 5 B shares of the Company. The Company’s B shares will continue to trade on the Swiss Stock Exchange under the symbol “WIHN.”

In honor of the occasion, Carlos Moreira, Chief Executive Officer of WISeKey, will ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell at Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on December 4th.

Timeline of Events

8:30am Registration and breakfast

9:30am Opening Bell Ceremony

10:30am Groundbreaking presentations by international experts on Cybersecurity, Ethical AI and Blockchain

Carlos Moreira , Founder and CEO of WISeKey

Don Tapscott , Member of the WISeKey Advisory Board

David Fergusson, Member of the WISeKey Board

12.30pm Lunch & TransHumanCode Book Signing

Mr. Moreira stated, “We are thrilled to be joining the leading group technology and cybersecurity companies publicly traded on the Nasdaq. We believe the listing on the Nasdaq Global Market will greatly benefit our shareholders by providing higher visibility and improved liquidity. Additionally, such listing supports our growth strategy in North America and sets the path for us to take advantage of the high demand for strong Cybersecurity, IoT and Blockchain technologies provided by WISekey.”

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Press contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:



This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.



