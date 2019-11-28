Bridgestone Introduces New Collaboration Center in Museum Tower Kyobashi to Drive Innovation, Design and Brand Projects

TOKYO (November 28, 2019) -- Bridgestone Corporation today announced the opening of Bridgestone Cross Point (BXP) at Museum Tower Kyobashi in Tokyo. BXP is designed to foster open collaboration among Bridgestone, its customers and its partners to help drive innovation, design and brand projects that will deliver advanced, sustainable solutions for a world in motion.

Plans include a multi-purpose open space located on the building's 21st floor that will host events, seminars, forums, and more to encourage creative engagement with various internal and external stakeholders. Additionally, the first floor will serve as a street-level showroom for showcasing new Bridgestone innovation and solutions initiatives to the public. Both areas are scheduled to open early in 2020.

BXP is part of a series of significant construction projects designed to accelerate Bridgestone's transformation into a global leader in advanced mobility and sustainable solutions for future generations. BXP will serve as the new hub for Bridgestone design innovation while additional renovation activities in Kodaira, Tokyo and Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture will enhance the company's technical research, development, and testing capabilities. Together, these projects will better position Bridgestone to create new value for its customers, its partners, and its communities in alignment with its long-standing corporate mission of "Serving Society with Superior Quality."

Museum Tower Kyobashi, where BXP will be established, is a new building completed in July 2019 at a location that previously served as Bridgestone's global headquarters. The Artizon Museum (formerly the Bridgestone Museum of Art) will also open in January 2020 in a section of this new building. This close affiliation between art and design offers the ideal environment for Bridgestone to cultivate creative collaboration and communicate its ongoing contributions to society's advancement.

Overview of Bridgestone Cross Point: