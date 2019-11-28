GOLO Mobile Inc. Announces Stock Option Grant

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLO Mobile Inc. ("GOLO" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: GOLO), the Montréal based mobile green delivery and pickup platform, announces that the board of directors of the Corporation has granted, pursuant to the Corporation’s stock option plan, 3,000,000 stock options its President and Chief Executive Officer. Each stock option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Corporation (a “Common Share”) at an exercise price of $0.29 per Common Share and expires on November 27, 2029.

About GOLO

GOLO is an app developed in Montréal. Launched in April 2018, GOLO connects consumers with neighbouring shops, offering everyday items for pick-up or delivery. GOLO’s fleet of electric vehicles supports over 400 partnering merchants in Montréal including restaurants, flower shops, pharmacies, pet stores and much more. GOLO is also the technology solution for innovative building owners who want to increase the opportunities for their tenants to network with the other users of the building. GOLO bridges the gap between the merchants and the customers by connecting them through an easy-to-use shopping app and a courteous and professional delivery service. GOLO makes everyday life better by delivering what you need, when you need it.

In April 2019, GOLO was acquired by Haw Capital Corp. On 5th July 2019, the new company GOLO Mobile Inc. began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GOLO.V.

For further information: Please contact Stephane Morneau, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, GOLO Mobile Inc., 514-380-02700, stephane.morneau@golo.io.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.