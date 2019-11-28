Sanger Sequencing Service Market is Growing with $1,360.47 Million by 2027 and 12.2% of CAGR

Sanger sequencing is mainly recognized for DNA sequencing and supports applications in RNA sequencing and epigenetic analysis.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sanger sequencing is the superior method for sequencing, and it is a process of incorporation of chain-terminating dideoxynucleotides by DNA polymerase during in vitro DNA replication. Sanger sequencing is known to provide high accuracy, long-read capabilities, and adaptability to support a diverse range of applications in many research areas.

Many of the evolving biotechnology and genetics start-ups are using DNA sequencing technologies for various applications. These new emerging companies are offering sequencing services that analyze human and animal genomes. For instance, located in Baltimore, United States, Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. was founded in 2010 and is involved in genome analysis of human tumors. The company develops a patient-specific analysis of cancer by using sequencing tools and technologies.

According to a new market research study titled ‘Sanger Sequencing Service Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Application, End User, and Geography.’ The global Sanger sequencing service market is expected to reach US$ 1,360.47 Mn in 2027 from US$ 489.43 Mn in 2018. The market is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 12.2% during 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global Sanger sequencing service market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global Sanger Sequencing Service Market – By Application

- Diagnostics

- Biomarkers and Cancer

- Reproductive Health

- Personalized Medicine

- Forensics

- Other Applications

Global Sanger Sequencing Service Market – By End User

- Academic and Government Research Institutes

- Biotechnology Companies and Pharmaceutical Companies

- Hospitals and Clinics

- Other End Users

The global Sanger sequencing service market, based on application, was segmented as, diagnostics, biomarkers and cancer, reproductive health, personalized medicine, forensics, and other applications. In 2018 biomarkers and cancer held the largest share of the market, by application, due to the rising incidence of cancer, increasing the use of cancer biomarkers in drug discovery and diagnostics, and increasing research on cancer biomarkers.

The market for Sanger sequencing service is expected to grow owing to factors such as increasing providers for Sanger sequencing services and growing applications of Sanger sequencing. Also, an increase in the number of startup companies for genome analysis is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

