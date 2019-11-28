ITAC Ingenious Awards & CanadianCIO of the Year Awards winners announced: Provides glimpse into power of ICT to change the lives of people, communities and businesses

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From the world’s first mobile, gamified neurological testing device, to the digital transformation of a construction leader, taking advantage of next-generation technologies and advanced analytics, to artificial intelligence-based programs to detect and decreasing wait times for individuals with skin cancer, this year’s five winners of the 2019 ITAC Ingenious Awards and the two ITAC CanadianCIO of the Year Award recipients exemplify the true meaning of technology trailblazers, according to national tech association, the Information Technology Association of Canada (ITAC).



Award recipients were honoured at an annual awards gala in Toronto on November 27, 2019. The 2019 ITAC Ingenious Award winners are:

Large Private Sector : PCL Constructors Inc. , for its digital transformation initiative;

: , for its digital transformation initiative; Large Public Sector : Humber River Hospital for its iPlan technology tool;

: for its iPlan technology tool; Small Private Sector : MetaOptima Technology Inc., for its DermEngine, The Future for Intelligent Skin Cancer Diagnostics tool;

: for its DermEngine, The Future for Intelligent Skin Cancer Diagnostics tool; SME Public/Not-for-Profit: eHealth Centre of Excellence for its virtual care solution; and

for its virtual care solution; and Ingenious Spark: Highmark Interactive , for its EQ Active Brain Performance tracking tool, the world’s first mobile, gamified neurological testing device.

The 2019 CanadianCIO of the Year Award winners are:

Public Sector : Mark Bryant, Chief Information Officer, PCL Constructors Inc .

: Mark Bryant, Chief Information Officer, . Private Sector: Johanne Duhaime, Vice President, Information and Communications Technologies, Hydro-Québec .

ITAC is proud to partner with the CIO Association of Canada (CIOCAN) and ITWC on these Awards Programs.

Quotes:

“The recipients of this year’s ITAC Ingenious Awards represent the best of what Canadian businesses and individuals are able to accomplish using technology, from changing and saving the lives of Canadians, to helping build a leading digital economy. I am inspired by the ways technology truly makes a difference to individuals and society alike through the sheer determination, innovation and creativity of so many incredible Canadians and organizations. Congratulations!” Kevin Peesker, ITAC National Board Chair and President, Microsoft Canada.

“The quality of the nominations for the ITAC CanadianCIO of the Year were outstanding, which made if very difficult for the judges. We are pleased to be able to honour Johanne and Mark as the winners; and the strong field is a clear indication that innovation and strong leadership remain hallmarks for success in the sector.” Jim Love, CIO and Chief Content Officer, ITWC, and co-sponsor of the awards program.

“There are many extraordinary organizations and accomplished CIO’s across our country – all of whom are pushing us forward and having a profound effect on Canada’s digital economy. I strongly encourage people to take advantage of this great opportunity to nominate a peer or a project from their own community as a way to showcase the amazing role technology plays in our lives.” Gary Davenport, Past President and Board of Directors, CIO Association of Canada.

About the ITAC Ingenious Awards

The ITAC Ingenious Awards program was launched in 2011 to recognize excellence and innovation in the use of information and communications technology (ICT) by organizations in all walks of Canadian life to solve problems, improve performance, introduce new services and grow businesses. The CanadianCIO of the Year Award, in both the public and private sectors, recognizes overall excellence among Canada’s community of CIOs.

Visit https://ingeniousawards.ca/about/ to learn more about the awards programs, and how to nominate someone for the 2020 Programs.

About Information Technology Association of Canada (ITAC)

As Canada’s national ICT business association, the Information Technology Association of Canada (ITAC) champions the development of a robust and sustainable digital economy in Canada. A vital connection between business and government, we provide our members with the advocacy, networking and professional development services that help them to thrive nationally and compete globally.

A prominent advocate for the expansion of Canada’s innovative capacity, ITAC encourages technology adoption to capitalize on productivity and performance opportunities across all sectors. A member-driven not-for-profit, ITAC has served as the authoritative national voice of the $170 billion ICT industry for over 60 years. More than 36,000 Canadian ICT firms create and supply goods and services that contribute to a more productive, competitive, and innovative society. The ICT sector generates over one million jobs directly and indirectly and invests $4.9 billion annually in R&D, more than any other private sector performer.

To arrange an interview, please contact:

Janet Gibson Eichner

Cell: 905-602-8345 ext. 2235 or jgibson_eichner@itac.ca







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.